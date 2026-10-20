On Dasehra, celebs talk about keeping traditions alive

Dasehra is a celebration of the victory of good over evil, but its significance goes beyond the age-old tale of Lord Ram and Ravan. For many, the festival is also a reminder to stay rooted in traditions, uphold strong values and keep ego in check.

Actors from the television industry reflect on the festival’s timeless lessons, sharing how it evokes childhood nostalgia, reinforces the importance of humility and inspires them to embrace the spirit of goodness in everyday life.

Advertisement

Childhood excitement: Kanwar Dhillon

Advertisement

“For me, Dasehra is a festival that brings back the excitement of childhood, the celebrations, and the feeling of being surrounded by family. As we grow older, we start understanding the deeper meaning behind our festivals. The story of Lord Ram reminds us to stay grounded, no matter how successful we become, and to stand by our principles even when the circumstances are difficult. I think that is a lesson we can all carry into our everyday lives. Wishing everyone a very happy Dasehra!”

Stay humble: Amal Sehrawat

Advertisement

“I think the most interesting thing about Dasehra is that Ravan was a knowledgeable and powerful man, yet his ego became the reason for his downfall. That itself tells us a lot about human nature. We can have talent, intelligence and achievements, but if we don’t know how to keep our ego in check, we can lose sight of what really matters. For me, the festival is a reminder to keep learning, remain humble and understand that our choices ultimately define us.”

Connected to roots: Aadesh Chaudhary

“Dasehra has a special place in our culture because it brings families together and reminds us of the values we have grown up with. What I love about this festival is the positivity and enthusiasm surrounding it, from the celebrations to the stories of Lord Ram that we hear every year. I feel festivals like these keep us connected to our roots and give us a chance to spend quality time with our loved ones. This Dasehra, I hope everyone finds reasons to smile, leaves behind past negativity and welcomes new opportunities with an open heart.”

Spread positivity: Jyoti Tiwari

“Dasehra is about hope and the belief that no difficult phase lasts forever. We all go through moments when things don’t work out, when people disappoint us or when we begin doubting ourselves. I also believe that small acts of kindness matter.”

Peace for all: Gaurav M Sharma

“If I had to take one lesson from Dasehra, it would be to never underestimate the consequences of our actions. We often focus on Ravan’s defeat, but I feel his story also makes us think about the mistakes that led him there. In our own lives, we sometimes let anger, pride or stubbornness affect our relationships and decisions. The festival is a good opportunity to pause, reflect and correct ourselves before things go wrong. I hope this Dasehra brings a little more understanding and peace into everyone’s life.”