On his birthday, AR Rahman announces digital music platform

Oscar-winning music director, singer and songwriter AR Rahman, who celebrated his 56th birthday on Friday, took to Twitter to make an announcement about the launch of his digital platform Katraar.

Born on January 6, 1967, the ace musician is opening up new avenues for emerging artistes and his digital music platform is where artistes can directly upload their creations and earn from them. Rahman will also be releasing some of his exclusive creations through the Katraar platform.

He shared a video and wrote: “I’m excited to announce Katraar, the #metaverse platform currently in development, is one step closer to launching. And I look forward to sharing this journey with you all.” Rahman is known for giving music in a number of films and also for international collaborations. He has won two Oscar awards. Rahman is also a winner of six national film awards and was conferred the Padma Bhushan.

He added in the video that the platform was for new technologies and bringing direct revenue to the artistes. It is all about new talent and giving them a platform to focus on innovation as well as bridging the gap between the old and new.

Many international creations will be on this platform soon. The platform is being developed in partnership with the HBAR foundation and will be deployed on the Hedera Network. — IANS