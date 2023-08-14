On Independence Day eve, Pak national Seema Haider hoists Tricolour at Noida home, sings national anthem

Chandigarh, August 14
Seema Haider, who came to India illegally from Pakistan, to live with Sachin Meena, the man she came in contact with on PubG, was recently seen hoisting the Tricolour at their Noida house.
According to reports, the two have joined the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' celebration.
Also known as 'Pakistani Bhabhi' in India, Seema, along with her four children, was seen raising 'Pakistan Murdabad' and 'Hindustan Zindabad' slogans at her Noida residence in the videos which are getting viral on X.
She was also seen chanting ‘Bharat mata ki jai’, wearing a Tricolour sari and a head band with ‘Jai mata di’ written on it. She also sang the national anthem.
Seema, who had reportedly been offered a role in a Hindi film, ‘Karachi to Noida’, has refused to do the film after Maharashtra Navinirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray allegedly warned her not to take up the role.
