On International Day of the Girl Child, revisiting Ranveer Singh’s pledge

Marking the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11, it is worth revisiting Ranveer Singh’s heartfelt pledge to support the education of 1,000 daughters through the Seva Sankalp Abhiyan. The actor had made the commitment during his visit to Mumbai’s iconic Lalbaugcha Raja on Ganesh Chaturthi, seeking blessings for the journey ahead while expressing gratitude for the happiness his family had experienced over the past year.

“It feels wonderful to be here. By Bappa's grace, the past year has been filled with happiness for both me and my family. So, we have come here to seek His darshan, to express our gratitude, and to receive His blessings for the journey ahead—for the journey of life,” the actor said.

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“I pledge to support the education of 1,000 daughters by joining the 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyan'. I hope that this pleases Bappa and that His blessings remain with us always,” he added.

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Interestingly, just two days after making the pledge, Ranveer and his family welcomed another daughter, making the commitment even more special in light of the happiness that followed. The actor, who has received immense love and acclaim for the Dhurandhar franchise, has emerged as one of the biggest superstars in the country. Amid the unprecedented love and success coming his way, his pledge reflects a compassionate and grounded side, highlighting his willingness to use his position to support a meaningful cause.

On a day dedicated to recognising the rights, opportunities and aspirations of girls, Ranveer’s commitment serves as a reminder of the importance of education in empowering young girls and creating a brighter future for them. On the work front, Ranveer Singh has begun shooting for Pralay, a post-apocalyptic survival thriller directed by Jai Mehta, which marks his debut as a film producer under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films, while also leading as an actor.