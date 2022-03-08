On International Women's Day, watch movies that celebrate powerful sheroes in Indian cinema

These are films that will make you pause and think deeper than usual about gender issues plaguing the society

On International Women's Day, watch movies that celebrate powerful sheroes in Indian cinema

Posters of women-led movies.

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, March 8

Most of the time, the desires, struggles, dilemmas and longings of women are overlooked in mainstream cinema, but the success of many women-led films shows that storytellers are evolving to keep up with the times. Here are a few such power-packed films you can watch this International Women's Day. These are films that will make you pause and think deeper than usual about gender issues plaguing the society.

200 Halla Ho: Dalit oppression is ever-present in Indian society and sexual violence againstDalit women istragically normative andthe crimes against them are innumerable. Let down by society and a lopsided law and order machinery, how can Dalit women change this dehumanising narrative? Yoodlee Films’s '200 Halla Ho' beautifully captures not just the emotions of oppressed Dalit women but depicts what happens when they decide to take a stand like never before. Based on a true event in which 200 Dalit women lynched Akku Yadav, a gangster, robber,serial rapist and killer in an open court in Nagpur in 2004, '200 Halla Ho' boldly talks about a theme that cinema has barely skimmed the surface of. This 2021 drama directed by Sarthak Dasgupta andAlok Batra features veteran actor Amol Palekar along with Rinku Rajguru, Barun Sobti, Ishtiyak Khan and Sahil Khattar in pivotal roles.

Thappad: Domestic abuse is a topic which has been normalised in society and angry, egotistical men are considered to be perfect role models even in cinema. In such a scenario, Anubhav Sinha's 'Thappad' magnificently speaks on behalf of the survivors and normalises a wife's refusal to take any version of domestic abuse. As she says in not so many words, "even if it is just a slap, he cannot hit me." The film underscores that it is not okay to remain quiet, even if it's ‘just a slap’ because no one has the right to treat you inappropriately even if that someone happens to be a husband you are devoted to. Co-produced by Sinha and Bhushan Kumar of T-Series, 'Thappad' is a story about a woman's self-esteem. Taapsee Pannu sensitively etchesthe dilemma of a woman who has been slapped by her husband in front of so many guestsand is still being gaslighted by her family to not take this as an affront to her dignity. And the film asks, why even today, we don't challenge the constructs of a patriarchal society where a man's ego is prioritised over a woman’s dignity.

Ajji: Rape continues to be an everyday headline in India and now barely evokes a response because it has been taken for granted that no woman is safe. The apathy towards gender crimes iseven more disheartening whenthe truth is crystal clear, is not confronted and injustices continue to be perpetuated. 'Ajji'', a Yoodlee Films production and a Devashish Makjhija directorial shows how rotten the system is and how incapable of righting a grievous wrong. It depicts how society looks away if a heinous crime is committed by someone with power. The story revolves around an old woman who decides to not take this travesty in her stride when her granddaughter is raped by a local politician’s son and justice is denied.How she avenges this terrible crimeis an eye-opener because it revealshard-hitting truths about the society we live in. Sushma Deshpande etches a bravura, goose-bump inducing performance as'Ajji' while Sharvani Suryavanshi, Abhishek Banerjee, Sadiya Siddiqui, Vikas Kumar, Manuj Sharma, Sudhir Pandey, Kiran Khoje, and Smita Tambe are seen in major roles.

Sherni: India is a country where gender-based prejudices follow women into professions that are traditionally considered to be male-centric as they require survival skills, courage and the qualities of a fearless leader. In a world,where people believe thatwomen cannot do labour-intensive jobs and men cannot do household work, arrives director Amit V Masurkar's 'Sherni' with a female protagonist who not only takes on the challenges of mapping and coordinating a time-sensitive wildlife mission but also grapples with casual and intentional sexism every step of the way. This T-Series production showcases a female Indian Forest Service officer who, despite being pushed back by an inept system, retains her integrity and her voice till the end. Vidya Balan as always stuns with her histrionics whileSharat Saxena, Vijay Raaz, Ila Arun, Brijendra Kala, Neeraj Kabi and Mukul Chadda play supporting roles.

Pagglait: Widowhood is considered to devastate a young wife but what if it unleashes hidden emotions and opens a doorway to freedom? As the title of the film conveys, would a woman, who refuses to grieve because she is beginning to decode the truth about her loveless marriage, be considered as mad by a judgmental society? 'Pagglait' tries to uncover what death leaves behind and how it affects many lives in startlingly different ways.Directed by Umesh Bisht and produced by Balaji Motion Pictures, 'Pagglait' is the story of a widow Sandhya, who is expected to mournher husband but ironically, cannot bring herself to do it. The movie, with amazing bravery, questions the norms which expect a woman to stop living and enjoying her life after her husband’s death. The movie also highlights the issue of chipping away at a woman's agency first via marriage and then after widowhood.Sanya Malhotra steps perfectly in the shoes of Sandhya and portrays the character in a humorous yetpoignant way. Ashutosh Rana, Shruti Sharma and Raghubir Yadav and Saayani Gupta play other important roles.

#women

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Exit polls: AAP surge in Punjab, BJP set to regain UP, photo-finish in Uttarakhand, Goa; saffron sweep in Manipur

2
Punjab

How Punjab exit polls went way off mark in 2017

3
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

4
Entertainment

This International Women's Day, there are inspiring tales led by extraordinary women on Zee Theatre

5
Punjab Election

Punjab: Buoyant AAP says it's vote for change

6
Punjab Election

Exit polls: 2017 on mind, Punjab wary

7
Nation

CAATSA sanctions on India would be extraordinarily foolhardy: Senator Cruz

8
Nation

BJP in UP, AAP in Punjab: Exit polls

9
Nation

RS polls for 5 Punjab seats along with 8 in other five states to be held on March 31: EC

10
Haryana

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

Don't Miss

View All
Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation
Punjab

Spotlight back on oilseed cultivation in Punjab as import hit due to Ukraine crisis

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof
Entertainment

Hrithik Roshan and rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad’s social media says a lot about their relationship, the latest online flirting is a proof

Video: Indian women's cricket team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field
Trending

Video: Indian women's team hang out with Pakistani cricket captain Bismah Maroof’s daughter, maintain perfect record on and off the field

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK
Haryana

Faridabad: Hurt in train mishap, 3-yr-old stray dog finds home in UK

Trying to make our son’s pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad
Haryana

Trying to make our son's pet feel at home: Kin of Rohtak lad stranded in Ukraine's Kiev

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%
Nation

Massive mismatch: MBBS aspirants rose 166% in 7 years, seats up by just 58%

At Sumy, no info on evacuation yet
Punjab

Ukraine: At Sumy, students melt snow for drinking water; no info on evacuation yet

‘Love to see this normalised in sport’, Pakistan cricket captain wins hearts as she carries her baby along for World Cup match
Sports

Pakistan cricket captain Bismah Maroof wins hearts online as photos of her carrying baby to World Cup match goes viral

Top Stories

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das launches UPI service for 40 crore feature phone users

Feature phone users will now be able to undertake a host of ...

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Despite repeated urgings, no safe corridor for students stranded in Sumy: India tells UNSC

Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Russia says its forces have held fire in Ukraine

India had told UNSC that despite its urgings there was no sa...

Haryana Budget 2022 LIVE updates: Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar presents Rs 1.77 lakh crore budget

Haryana Chief Minister proposes over Rs 1.77 lakh crore tax-free Budget

Outlay for health is Rs 8,925.52 crore, which is 21.65 per c...

694 Indian students were in Sumy on Monday night, all have left for Poltava in buses: Minister Hardeep Puri

Indian students in Ukraine's Sumy board buses to Poltava, hope to be in safe zone soon

A medical student at the Sumy university confirms that buses...

K'taka student's body preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai

Karnataka student's body preserved in Ukraine mortuary: CM Bommai

142 students from the state are still stranded in Ukraine

Cities

View All

Of grit & hard work

Women’s Day: Of grit & hard work

Police initiate investigation into Amritsar BSF fratricide incident

‘Women scientists need better support system’

Women's magical hands script success story

The women with fuel guns!

Bathinda villagers hold ‘thikri pehra’ to curb drug menace

Bathinda villagers hold 'thikri pehra' to curb drug menace

Panchkula MC okays ~157-crore Budget

Panchkula MC okays Rs 157-crore Budget

Dogged by strays, Chandigarh residents say sterilisation drive only on paper

Parents' nightmare ends as siblings return from Ukraine's Kharkiv

Panchkula civic body officials to face action over delay in work

No parking fee in Panchkula for 15 days

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Seven-day CBI custody for NSE ex-boss Chitra Ramakrina

Gurugram: Delhi man gets 10-year jail for raping, duping woman

Man kills wife, bothers-in-law in fit of rage in Delhi's Shakurpur

Skywalk from New Delhi railway station to metro station thrown open for public

Mother Dairy to hike milk prices by Rs 2 per litre in Delhi-NCR from Sunday

Jalandhar: At 69, she’s on a mission to uplift the downtrodden

Bashing patriarchy: Women shine in male-dominated fields

Of 28 students in Ukraine, 6 return home safely in Nawanshahr

Don't tweak BBMB rules, farmers urge Union Govt

Gurinder Singh Sangha named umpire manager for Jakarta Cup

Medical camp for women cops in Nawanshahr

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as ‘Iconic Week’ begins

Regional EPFO has no pending claim as 'Iconic Week' begins

Ludhiana: 2.8-km stretch from Octroi to Verka Milk Plant to be opened by March 15: NHAI

Three test positive for Covid in Ludhiana district

Ludhiana: 2 arrested for jumping naka, manhandling policemen

Woman Sub-Inspector killed in accident near Ludhiana's Samrala Chowk, truck driver arrested

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

Patiala: 3 nailed with smack, heroin

CAs hired to keep poll expenses in check

Mission Indradhanush launched for children, pregnant women in Patiala district

Prominent poets participate in mushaira at Patiala

Patiala: Monthly garden theatre movement completes 235th performance