On International Youth Day celebrities share life lessons and advice for today’s youth

Advertisement

Take it easy: Adrija Roy

Advertisement

I would tell my younger self not to worry so much about whether everything will work out. You don’t have to rush just because everyone else seems to be moving fast. I feel today’s youth are constantly under pressure to keep up and compare their lives with others, especially on social media. We often forget that we only see a small part of someone’s life online. Social media isn’t something we can completely avoid, but we can learn to use it mindfully. Stay grounded and don’t compare your journey with someone else’s.

Advertisement

Trust yourself: Chaitali Kohli

Advertisement

I would tell my younger self to stop chasing perfection. Your journey doesn’t have to look like everyone else’s. Every rejection and setback teaches you something. I think young people today face constant pressure to keep up with careers, relationships, money and social media. Focus on building your skills, taking care of your mental well-being and growing at your own pace. Social media can be great for learning and opportunities, but we need boundaries and must remember that what we see online is only a curated part of someone’s life. Keep learning and trust your journey.

No hurry: Gaurav M Sharma

I would tell my younger self not to be in such a hurry. We often compare our journey with others and wonder if we’re falling behind, but everyone has their own timeline. There will be failures and rejections, but they don’t mean you’re not doing well. Trust the process and keep working. I feel young people today face immense pressure to constantly prove themselves. Social media shows us success but rarely the struggle behind it. We also face pressure about careers, relationships and how quickly we should achieve things. It’s okay to take your time.

Learn to say no: Smriti Khaannaa

I would tell my younger self to love myself, believe in my worth and never be afraid to say no. We often seek validation from others, but self-respect is our biggest strength. Don’t waste time worrying about things beyond your control; use that time to learn, grow and become better. I feel young people today face constant pressure to compare themselves with others. Social media often shows only the best moments of someone’s life, creating unrealistic expectations. Balance is important. Spend time with family, pursue hobbies, read, exercise and stay connected with the real world.

Don’t trust easily: Saanvie Tallwar

I would tell my younger self not to trust people too easily. With age and experience, I’ve realised that not everyone has the same intentions. Be kind, but also be observant. I feel young people today face constant pressure to prove themselves and compare their careers, relationships, appearance and lifestyles with others. Social media can make everyone else’s life look perfect, creating unnecessary pressure. Learning to be comfortable with who you are is more important than ever.

Be patient: Amal Sehrawat

I would tell my younger self to be patient with the process. We often want success overnight, but real growth comes from consistency, discipline and resilience. Don’t compare your journey with anyone else’s. Invest in your health, character and skills because those are what stay with you. I think young people today face constant pressure to prove themselves and compare their real lives with someone else’s highlight reel. This can create anxiety and self-doubt. Instead of chasing validation, focus on building skills, meaningful relationships and a strong sense of self.