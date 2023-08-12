On International Youth Day, celebs highlight the concerns that surround the youth in India and talk about the possible solutions

Use of social media
Sudhanshu Pandey
The most significant issue facing today’s youth is the pervasive misguidance stemming from social media. However, I firmly believe that if we focus on educating our youth about the responsible and constructive use of social media, we can mitigate its detrimental effects.
Be yourself
Aradhana Sharma
The current generation is grappling with the problem of comparison. In today’s world, where social media platforms dominate our personal lives, the temptation to compare oneself to others has reached unprecedented heights. I believe we need to encourage young people to reflect on their values, strengths and aspirations. This will help them develop a positive and authentic sense of self-worth.
True connections
Somy Ali
The incessant scrolling and competitive posting on social media platforms raises the issue of useless competition over whose online life is better. A solution entails vigilance and genuine conversations among those close to young individuals.
Meditation is important
Amal Sehrawat
I believe that youngsters face two fundamental challenges. Firstly, their impressionability often leads them astray, as they draw inspiration from questionable sources. Secondly, many tend to avoid confronting problems directly. Meditation holds significant importance as it enables individuals to understand themselves, grasp their personalities and cultivate inner strength.
Venture fearlessly
Mrinal Navell
The most significant challenge facing youth is the uncertainty surrounding their careers. I believe that young individuals should fearlessly venture into diverse opportunities, recognising that not attempting is synonymous with failure.
Indulge carefully
Shivangi Verma
The primary concern among youth is aimlessly dedicating excessive time to social media. While social media can be a valuable tool, its misuse prevails too. Emotional detachment and shallowness have become evident.
Risk of burnout
Pawan Chopra
The challenge facing the youth is their inclination for instant gratification and a ‘know-it-all’ mindset. While confidence is valuable, it should be based on substantial knowledge. Excessive distractions and abundance of stimuli at a young age can lead to burnout.
Old is gold
Anupama Solanki
The issue with the new generation lies in their overconfidence and questionable lifestyles. It appears that there is a disconnection between our culture and roots, leaving the new generation in a state of confusion regarding their career and personal lives. This imbalance between the rapid pace of the new generation and the wisdom of the past needs immediate attention.
Focus on yourself
Farnaz Shetty
While each individual is unique, dedication and discipline can overcome any challenge. Making well-informed decisions and defining clear aspirations pave the way. One must focus on self-improvement without succumbing to unnecessary competition.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
9 die as temple collapses in Shimla following heavy rain
CM oversees the rescue operation at the site
7 killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan following cloudburst
2 houses and a cowshed washed away following the cloudburst
6 die in landslides after heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi
The death toll may increase further, says DC Arindam Chaudha...
Rescue operation on to save technician buried under soil in Punjab's Jalandhar
Man has been buried under 80 feet of soil since Saturday nig...
BSF shoots dead Pakistani intruder near border in Punjab's Pathankot
The troops open fire in self-defence, neutralising him on th...