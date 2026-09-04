On Janmashtami, Angad Hasija, Aadesh Chaudhary, Adrija Roy and others share the Krishna teachings that inspire them

Krishna has been loved and admired for the many roles he played—from the mischievous Bal Leela and the compassionate friend to the wise mediator and the skilled charioteer. He was adored in his many forms, each reflecting a different facet of his personality and wisdom.

As we celebrate his birth this Janmashtami, it offers an opportunity to reflect on the timeless teachings and values he stood for.

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From focusing on one’s actions and finding balance to staying hopeful, standing by one’s principles and embracing different roles in life, Krishna’s wisdom continues to inspire generations. This Janmashtami, actors share the Krishna teachings that resonate with them and how these lessons continue to shape their personal and professional journey.

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Focus on action: Adrija Roy

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Janmashtami always reminds me of Krishna’s teaching that we should focus on our actions rather than constantly worrying about the results. I think this is especially important in an actor’s life because our work is often judged by ratings, reviews, audience reactions and the success of a project. I have learnt that I cannot control all of that. What I can control is how sincerely I prepare for a role and how honestly I perform it. Janmashtami gives me a chance to reflect on this teaching. Success should make us grateful, while failure should make us wiser, not bitter.

Balancing act: Aadesh Chaudhary

During Janmashtami, when we remember Krishna’s life and teachings, I often think about the importance of balance. For me, balance at this stage of my life means being ambitious without becoming obsessed with achievements. Janmashtami reminds me that life is not only about one responsibility or one goal. There are relationships, family, personal happiness and inner peace as well. I believe contentment and ambition can exist together. You can be thankful for what you have while still working towards what you want.

Follow principles: Soniya Bansal

Janmashtami reminds us that Krishna stood for doing what was right, even when the circumstances were difficult. I have also faced moments in my career where I had to decide between what seemed convenient and what felt right to me. Sometimes the easier choice can give you an immediate benefit, but you have to live with your decision afterwards. I have tried to listen to my instincts and stay true to my values, even if that meant saying no to something or waiting for another opportunity. I think Krishna’s teachings give us the courage to stand by our principles.

Janmashtami brings hope: Angad Hasija

For me, the most beautiful message of Janmashtami is that hope can exist even in the most difficult circumstances. Krishna’s birth itself happened at a very challenging time, yet his life went on to become a source of guidance and inspiration for millions of people. That makes the festival very meaningful to me. Faith gives you the strength to keep going, while hope gives you a reason to believe that tomorrow can be better. I think that message is something we should carry beyond the festival.

Pause & reflect: Ankur Bharddwaj

Janmashtami is a festival I like to celebrate with a lot of positivity and gratitude. Whenever my schedule allows, I try to spend some time with my family, visit a temple and take a moment to pray. I enjoy the entire atmosphere of the festival, from the bhajans and decorations to the midnight celebrations marking Krishna’s birth. But for me, the most important part is remembering what the festival represents. Janmashtami gives us an opportunity to pause, reflect on Krishna’s teachings and bring some of those values into our everyday lives.

Versatility: Gauravv Saxena

On Janmashtami, when we talk about Krishna, I am particularly inspired by the way he could take on so many different roles in life. He was a loving son, a loyal friend, a guide, a warrior and eventually a leader. That versatility is something I admire because it shows that a person cannot be defined by just one identity. Janmashtami reminds me that Krishna’s strength came not just from power, but from his understanding of people and circumstances. His ability to remain calm, strategic and compassionate at the same time is something I find deeply inspiring.

Lead the way: Saanvie Tallwar

For me, Krishna’s teaching of focusing on our actions rather than the outcome is something I try to practice in my career and life. I can control my effort, preparation and sincerity, but not always the result. Success makes me grateful, and failure makes me stronger. I just believe in doing my karma with faith and letting Krishna take care of the rest.

The warrior and leader in Krishna inspire me the most—the courage to stand your ground, take responsibility and keep moving forward even when the situation is difficult. For me, true strength is not just knowing how to fight, but knowing what is worth fighting for.