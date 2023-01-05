On legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi's birth anniversary, daughter Saba pens heartwarming note

ANI
Mumbai, January 5
Today marks the birth anniversary of the legendary cricketer Mansoor Ali Khan Pataudi.
Marking the special occasion, Mansoor's daughter Saba penned a heartfelt post in his beloved memory.
"Happy birthday Abba... You're Missed. Loved. Remembered ... Today n FOREVER. You're ALWAYS with me...in spirit. I can STILL COUNT ON YOU!#mansuralikhan #pataudi #birthday #january #5th #1941 #fatherlove @auqafeshahi," she wrote.
Saba also dropped a video which features vintage pictures of Mansoor. In the clip, Mansoor can be seen sharing a candid moment with wife, veteran actress Sharmila Tagore. The video also gives a glimpse of Mansoor as an iconic cricketer.
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
Netizens also remembered Mansoor on his birth anniversary.
"Most handsome and dignified sportsperson our country has ever had," a social media user commented.
"Happy birthday the greatest cricket captain of India, the ultimate glamour boy of Indian Cricket," another one wrote.
Mansoor, who was popularly known as Tiger, passed away on September 22, 2011 after battling a severe lung infection. He was 70 when he breathed his last.
He was the Indian team's youngest captain at the age of 21. His father, the Nawab of Bhopal, Iftikhar Ali Khan Pataudi was also a famous cricketer.
