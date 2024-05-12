On Mother’s Day, celebs talk about the best advice they have got from their mother

Fond memories: Gulfam Khan Hussain

I lost my mom at a very young age. I was in my 20s and didn’t anticipate the impact it would have on me. She was the anchor that held our ship steady. She was the Moon that illuminated our souls, and, coincidentally, her name was Chand too. I cherish countless moments spent with her. In a subtle way, she guided us (and continues to do so). She taught me that nothing is wasted; every experience is either a victory or a lesson.

Be independent

Simple Kaul

The advice that I received from my mom was to work hard. There is so much work to be done, and as a woman it is important to be working; educate yourself well and be financially independent. She underlined the importance of women having goals and not being lazy or avoiding challenges. She also encouraged us to eat healthily, exercise, and practice yoga.

Invaluable wisdom

Madirakshi Mundle

The bond I share with my mom is one of the most cherished aspects of my life. She has imparted invaluable wisdom to me. One piece of advice that stuck by me is to prioritise self-care. Amidst life’s hustle and bustle, she emphasised the importance of mental, physical, and emotional well being. It is about being better equipped to handle life’s challenges.

Her blessings

Saanand Verma

My mom is my God. I have named my bungalow after her — Veena Bhawan. I love my mom, and today whatever I am it’s all because of her blessings. Whenever I meet her or leave the house, I always touch her feet. Even when I go to sleep, I touch her feet. My mom has always advised me to do good work, never think ill of anyone and always be happy.

Life is a book

Gauravv Mukesh

There are many good things that my mom has taught me and still teaches! Once she told me that life is like a book. Just like you carve a new story on a new page, life is also about experiencing new things and learn from them. Every book has its own value just like our life. Make your life like a book, so that whoever reads appreciates and gets to learn.

First guide

Ankit Bathla

A mother is the first friend, the first teacher, and the first guide. One advice that I always remember is that whatever you are doing or working towards, that should be the only thing you enjoy. Don’t engage in activities where you deceive others. Earn through honest means.Be humble

Aadesh Chaudhary

I am very close to my mom. As soon as I wake up in the mornings, I talk to her. One piece of advice that my mom has always given me is not to hurt anyone or cheat. Also, if someone comes to your home, always serve them food and be humble and nice.

Unconditional love

Jason Tham

Mother’s Day serves as a beautiful reminder to cherish the unconditional love that my mother showers upon me every day. She has always taught me to respect women, to refrain from arguing or fighting in public, and to keep personal matters private.

Karma connect

Namita Lal

My mother is a very strong, extremely confident and fearless individual. She believes in karma and destiny, and even during serious issues, she laughs it off. Just like her, I do not take things too seriously. If things aren’t working out my way, then it’s karma or destiny, so just let it go.