 On Mother’s Day, celebs talk about the best advice they have got from their mother : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Entertainment
  • On Mother’s Day, celebs talk about the best advice they have got from their mother

On Mother’s Day, celebs talk about the best advice they have got from their mother

On Mother’s Day, celebs talk about the best advice they have got from their mother


Fond memories: Gulfam Khan Hussain

I lost my mom at a very young age. I was in my 20s and didn’t anticipate the impact it would have on me. She was the anchor that held our ship steady. She was the Moon that illuminated our souls, and, coincidentally, her name was Chand too. I cherish countless moments spent with her. In a subtle way, she guided us (and continues to do so). She taught me that nothing is wasted; every experience is either a victory or a lesson.

Be independent

Simple Kaul

The advice that I received from my mom was to work hard. There is so much work to be done, and as a woman it is important to be working; educate yourself well and be financially independent. She underlined the importance of women having goals and not being lazy or avoiding challenges. She also encouraged us to eat healthily, exercise, and practice yoga.

Invaluable wisdom

Madirakshi Mundle

The bond I share with my mom is one of the most cherished aspects of my life. She has imparted invaluable wisdom to me. One piece of advice that stuck by me is to prioritise self-care. Amidst life’s hustle and bustle, she emphasised the importance of mental, physical, and emotional well being. It is about being better equipped to handle life’s challenges.

Her blessings

Saanand Verma

My mom is my God. I have named my bungalow after her — Veena Bhawan. I love my mom, and today whatever I am it’s all because of her blessings. Whenever I meet her or leave the house, I always touch her feet. Even when I go to sleep, I touch her feet. My mom has always advised me to do good work, never think ill of anyone and always be happy.

Life is a book

Gauravv Mukesh

There are many good things that my mom has taught me and still teaches! Once she told me that life is like a book. Just like you carve a new story on a new page, life is also about experiencing new things and learn from them. Every book has its own value just like our life. Make your life like a book, so that whoever reads appreciates and gets to learn.

First guide

Ankit Bathla

A mother is the first friend, the first teacher, and the first guide. One advice that I always remember is that whatever you are doing or working towards, that should be the only thing you enjoy. Don’t engage in activities where you deceive others. Earn through honest means.Be humble

Aadesh Chaudhary

I am very close to my mom. As soon as I wake up in the mornings, I talk to her. One piece of advice that my mom has always given me is not to hurt anyone or cheat. Also, if someone comes to your home, always serve them food and be humble and nice.

Unconditional love

Jason Tham

Mother’s Day serves as a beautiful reminder to cherish the unconditional love that my mother showers upon me every day. She has always taught me to respect women, to refrain from arguing or fighting in public, and to keep personal matters private.

Karma connect

Namita Lal

My mother is a very strong, extremely confident and fearless individual. She believes in karma and destiny, and even during serious issues, she laughs it off. Just like her, I do not take things too seriously. If things aren’t working out my way, then it’s karma or destiny, so just let it go.

 

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

2
Punjab

Centre accepts IAS officer and BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur Sidhu’s resignation, asks Punjab for an NOC

3
Amritsar

Late Sidhu Moosewala’s parents, newborn visit Golden Temple

4
India

Explainer: Does interim bail to Arvind Kejriwal have a political angle

5
India

BJP will not form government on June 4, says Arvind Kejriwal as he holds first roadshow during election campaign after release from jail

6
India

Man hacks minor girl to death as their engagement is cancelled; severed head found on tree branch

7
India

Modi will continue to be PM even after being 75, says Amit Shah on Arvind Kejriwal's ‘age bar in BJP’ remark

8
Punjab

Punjab Police bust interstate drug smuggling gang

9
India

Narendra Modi is a 'puppet king' of 'tempo billionaires': Rahul Gandhi

10
Science Technology

This WhatsApp feature will restrict users from taking screenshots of profile pictures

Don't Miss

View All
Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur
Diaspora

Indian Air force rescues 2 NRI women tourists from forest of Himachal Pradesh’s Sirmaur

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl takes charge of family’s destiny
Haryana

Her story: Driving dad’s auto, Sirsa girl Gurpreet Kaur takes charge of family’s destiny

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react
Trending

IPL: Lucknow Super Giants owner Goenka's ‘not so cool’ chat with KL Rahul makes headlines; netizens react

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR
India

Wear unironed clothes, help reduce carbon emission: CSIR

56% disease burden in country due to unhealthy dietary habits
India

56% disease burden in India due to unhealthy dietary habits

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension
India

Half a century after receiving Maha Vir Chakra in 1971 war, injured Navy diver who trained Mukti Bahini seeks grant of special pension

Kangana claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who get respect’, netizen says ‘Congress ko yahi jitayegi’
Trending

Kangana Ranaut claims ‘after Amitabh Bachchan, I am the one who gets respect in industry’, netizen says ‘chall jhuthi'

10-year-old Delhi boy sells food to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help
Delhi

10-year-old Delhi boy runs food cart to support family after father’s death; businessman offers help

Top News

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Mallikarjun Kharge's helicopter checked in Bihar, claims Congress; says poll officials ‘targeting’ opposition leaders

Kharge on Saturday addressed back-to-back Lok Sabha election...

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar killing case

Fourth Indian arrested in Canada for his suspected role in Hardeep Nijjar murder

22-year-old Amardeep Singh, a resident of Brampton, Surrey, ...

Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins

Badrinath temple opens for devotees; Chardham Yatra begins

The doors of the Badrinath temple are opened amid the chanti...

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Jind male teacher turns ‘pregnant’ to duck poll duty

Deputy Commissioner orders magisterial probe

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

Punjab DGP Gurpreet, Himachal DGP Satwant, Chandigarh SSP Ka...


Cities

View All

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Amritsar: Year on, lane heading from GNDU to Khalsa College yet to be re-carpeted

Employees get last chance to give explanation for absence from poll duty

12 except Congress, AAP aspirants filed nomination papers for Lok Sabha polls

Major fire breaks out at Bhagtanwala dump

Anil Joshi failed to solve dump issue during his tenure as minister: Gurjeet Singh Aujla

Resume duty: Punjab to BJP nominee Parampal

Resume duty: Punjab Govt to BJP’s Bathinda candidate Parampal Kaur

Bathinda, Ludhiana constituencies ‘expenditure sensitive’, declares EC

Confronted by farmers, Hans Raj Hans says won’t speak against ‘friend’ Modi

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

No roadshow, Congress’s Manish Tewari plans padayatra on May 14 to file papers

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

INDIA VOTES 2024: Manish Tewari raps JP Nadda for seeking 5 more years to resolve issues

Congress candidate adopting ‘copycat’ approach: Sanjay Tandon

BJP president JP Nadda meets ex-MP Satya Pal Jain

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

Temple round, BJP salvo: Kejri hits the road in Delhi

CM has joined ‘jail return club’, says BJP

BJP leaders from other states address rallies

Delhi Congress plans intensive poll campaign

Dust storm claims two lives, 17 injured

Fake holiday package gang busted

Fake holiday package gang busted

INDIA VOTES 2024: Major setback to SAD as Susheel joins saffron party

AAP insulted martyrs with false slogans: Chandumajra

Tinu, Anita Som Parkash to file nomination papers tomorrow

Police identification goof-up leads to twist in Gadaipur murder

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

INDIA VOTES 2024: Of 20 nominees, only one postgraduate, 2 graduates

CBI files case against SHO, three other police officials

Dr Surjit Patar leaves a rich legacy behind

Mysterious death of Jagraon man turns out to be murder

Man jumps from hospital building, dies

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

Over 13K cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Patiala

National Theatre Arts Society stages 261st edition of monthly garden natak mela in Patiala

How dropping letter ‘T’ turned Surjit Singh into Surjit Patar