On Punjab MP Sahney’s appeal, Diljit Dosanjh reschedules Delhi concert

Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney's appeal to Diljit Dosanjh has led to the singer rescheduling his November 1 concert in Delhi.

A day after Sahney urged Dosanjh to change the date, the organisers have announced that the concert will now be held on October 30.

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Sahney had urged the singer to consider the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, for whom November 1 remains a painful reminder of the tragedy and the loss of their loved ones.

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The Tribune had reported the appeal.

Welcoming the decision, Sahney thanked Dosanjh and the organisers saying, “I sincerely thank Diljit Dosanjh for graciously accepting my request. He is a true son of Punjab, a proud turbaned global icon, and an inspiration to millions. His sensitivity towards the pain of the victims and their families reflects the compassion and responsibility that come with his stature.”