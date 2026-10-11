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Home / Entertainment / On Punjab MP Sahney’s appeal, Diljit Dosanjh reschedules Delhi concert

On Punjab MP Sahney’s appeal, Diljit Dosanjh reschedules Delhi concert

Concert now to be held on October 30 instead of on November 1 

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Aditi Tandon
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 02:12 PM Oct 11, 2026 IST
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Vikramjit Sahney had urged the singer to consider the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, for whom November 1 remains a painful reminder of the tragedy and the loss of their loved ones.
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Punjab Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Sahney's appeal to Diljit Dosanjh has led to the singer rescheduling his November 1 concert in Delhi.

A day after Sahney urged Dosanjh to change the date, the organisers have announced that the concert will now be held on October 30.

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Sahney had urged the singer to consider the sentiments of families affected by the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, for whom November 1 remains a painful reminder of the tragedy and the loss of their loved ones.

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The Tribune had reported the appeal.

Welcoming the decision, Sahney thanked Dosanjh and the organisers saying, “I sincerely thank Diljit Dosanjh for graciously accepting my request. He is a true son of Punjab, a proud turbaned global icon, and an inspiration to millions. His sensitivity towards the pain of the victims and their families reflects the compassion and responsibility that come with his stature.”

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