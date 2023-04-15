On Ranbir-Alia's first wedding anniversary, moms Neetu Kapoor, Soni Razdan drop loved-up posts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt celebrated their first wedding anniversary on Friday. Ranbir’s mother and veteran actor Neetu Kapoor put up a special message for the lovebirds on her Instagram Story. “Happy anniversary my beautiful people. My heartbeats. Love and blessings,” she wrote, adding a beautiful picture from the couple’s intimate wedding ceremony. Alia’s mom Soni Razdan also wished the couple in an adorable way. She wrote, “On this day last year my sweets promised to be with each other through thick and thin and through good times and all kinds of times. Happy Anniversary, you two. Wishing you both a joyous journey onwards.” Ranbir’s sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, posted, “Happy first anniversary to Raha’s mummy and daddy.”
