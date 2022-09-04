On Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary, daughter Riddhima says, 'In your reflection we live and love', shares unseen photos of late actor

Chandigarh, Septmeber 4
It is late Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's birth anniversary today and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a heartfelt note to mark the occasion.
With a life size photo of Rishi Kapoor, which has a reflection of her brother Ranbir Kapoor and herself on the glass frame, she wrote a loving message for her 'papa'. "In your reflection, we live and love... Happy Birthday Papa."
Take a look:
View this post on Instagram
She also shared some unseen photos with Rishi Kapoor on her Instagram Stories. In the first photo the late actor is sitting comforably, his eyes shining and a smile on his face. Looking vibrant in a black and blue stripped t-shirt, the text on the photo compliments the photo. "We miss you so much, especially today but 'with a cheer, not a tear, in Our eye' (white heart emoticon) Love you Papa".
There's another cute shot that Riddhima shared from her childhood memories. Holding Rishi Kapoor's hand as they walk, the little Riddhima in the photo is looking up to her father, literally. Neetu Kapoor is also in the frame, right behind the father-daugther duo. In the text, Riddhima wrote, "Always looked upto him (pink heart emoticon)."
Rishi Kapoor passed away on April 30, 2020, in the first lockdown, due to cancer. His death left a void in the hearts of his fans across the world. Before his death, Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor were in New York for his treatment.
