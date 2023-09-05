On Teachers' Day, here's a look at actors who were once teachers and enjoyed their role to the hilt

Mona

Teachers are the foundation of a strong nation, but there are some who spread their wings to make it big in the world of acting. Right from R Madhavan, Nandita Das, Sanya Malhotra, Mayim Bialik to Hugh Jackman, at one point or another in life, took to teaching. Today, as the country celebrates Teachers’ Day, we bring you these famous actors and their stint in classrooms.

R Madhavan recently joined as the President of Film and Television Institute of India, Pune, but it’s not his first stint in the field of education! Before making it big in the entertainment industry, Madhavan, whose directorial Rocketry: The Nambi Effect won the National Award recently, started with part-time classes on personality development and public speaking at Kolhapur. The classes became so successful that he took to teaching full time. An offer for a serial came out of the blue and his path changed. The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor has often talked about student-teacher bond and how the relationship has changed todayfrom being a formal one to more of a friendship.

Actress-director Nandita Das, who studied geography and social work in her bachelors and masters, respectively, took a year off and taught at a residential school. “I took that year off after graduating. I taught at Rishi Valley School in South India,” she shared. Nandita, who acted in acclaimed films like Fire, Earth 1947 and Aks, has also directed Firaaq, Manto and Zwigato.

Dangal and Badhaai Ho actress Sanya Malhotra is a trained ballet and contemporary dancer, and before debuting as an actress she taught dance at a music school in Delhi. Her prowess wasn’t limited to teaching dance alone; she also taught yoga as a side hustle! The actress-choreographer would next be seen in the films Jawan and Sam Bahadur.

Maachis actor Chandrachur Singh is a prestigious Doon School alumnus. Before acting, he trained as a classical singer. He took to the classroom not just as music teacher at Vasant Valley School, but also taught history at the Doon School — his alma mater. The Kya Kehna actor was away from the limelight for a while, made a comeback with the web series Aarya in 2020.

Akshay Kumar, apart from dabbling hands as a chef also taught martial arts. In fact, the suggestion to try modelling came from one of his student’s parent.

Renowned comedian, the late Kader Khan was a civil engineering professor at the MH Saboo Siddik College Of Engineering, Mumbai. Veteran actor Anupam Kher took to teaching after making a mark as an actor. He runs a successful school, Actor Prepares, which has an impressive alumni list including Deepika Padukone, Hrithik Roshan, Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani and Kirti Kulhari.

Hollywood too has its fair share of teachers-turned-actors. Renowned actor, who has Schindler’s List amongst his many acclaimed movies, Liam Neeson taught at St Mary’s College in Fenham, England, before making it big in films. Actor, songwriter and playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda, with Broadway musicals In the Heights and Hamilton to his credit, taught English at a school.

Our much-loved Wolverine Hugh Jackman taught at Uppingham School in England, as a physical education teacher in his gap year. Interestingly, neuroscientist Amy Farrah Fowler of the popular The Big Bang Theory, Mayim Bialik, actually taught biology, chemistry and neuroscience. A nerd on screen and off it, she actually has a PhD in neuroscience!

Well, many actors, many roles...Happy Teacher’s Day!

