On World Beard Day, Shehnaaz Gill tweets ‘shaving se kya problem hai’, users troll Punjabi actor ‘ask your grandfather to shave’

Chandigarh, September 3
Today is World Beard Day. This day is celebrated annually on an international level with people from every nation and continent with their beards.
It is held on the first Saturday of September and is characterised by the happiness of all people being with their beards and with each other.
However, a tweet by Shehnaaz Gill over having a problem with shaving has got the Punjabi girl in trouble.
Shehnaaz tweeted: “What's all this hype around a beard it's got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai? #WorldBeardDay”
What's all this hype around a beard it's got its own day now!— Shehnaaz Gill (@ishehnaaz_gill) September 3, 2022
Shaving se kya problem hai?#WorldBeardDay
The tweet has not gone down well with the people.
She was trolled by netizens, especially by Punjabis as beard is a symbol of prestige in Punjab.
Beard is a symbol of respect in Punjab. Punjab is the region from where you belong. This type of tuchiyapa was well excepted from your type of Arrogant girl.— EL__011 🌠 (@_______Eleven) September 3, 2022
If you don't have any problem with shaving then ask your grandfather to shave !! https://t.co/02MctlIlkj
Then start from your home.— EL__011 🌠 (@_______Eleven) September 3, 2022
Ask @ShehbazBadesha & your Grandfather to shave their beard 🥴
Mumbai ja ke awde aap nu bahut waddi heroine samjhan lag gyi, hai nahi eddi tu chawwale...
Nakli Punjaban 🥴 https://t.co/02MctlIlkj
Boys btao kon kon beard mai hai 🤣🤣 #ShehnaazGill https://t.co/R3Lykc2Anz— Deepti (sana ki pr) (@Deepti63878619) September 3, 2022
Miss gill!😭😭😭#ShehnaazGill https://t.co/YJVNTVhNok— say thanks to rish because she (@meow_meooooow) September 3, 2022
