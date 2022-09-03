On World Beard Day, Shehnaaz Gill tweets ‘shaving se kya problem hai’, users troll Punjabi actor ‘ask your grandfather to shave’

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 3

Today is World Beard Day. This day is celebrated annually on an international level with people from every nation and continent with their beards.

It is held on the first Saturday of September and is characterised by the happiness of all people being with their beards and with each other.

However, a tweet by Shehnaaz Gill over having a problem with shaving has got the Punjabi girl in trouble.

Shehnaaz tweeted: “What's all this hype around a beard it's got its own day now! Shaving se kya problem hai? #WorldBeardDay”

What's all this hype around a beard it's got its own day now!

The tweet has not gone down well with the people.

She was trolled by netizens, especially by Punjabis as beard is a symbol of prestige in Punjab.

