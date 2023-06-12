 On World Child Labour Day, celebs urge the government and society to take effective steps to eradicate child labour : The Tribune India

On World Child Labour Day, celebs urge the government and society to take effective steps to eradicate child labour

It’s unacceptable
Afreen Alvi

I feel bad when I see children begging. I feel angry also because their parents brought these lives into the world to make them do such stuff. Child labour is unacceptable.

Play bigger role
Esha Gaur

We should donate to NGOs which have been working on this issue. Many people come forward to help these children financially. I think the government should also important role so that these children get to study and do something better for themselves and for the nation.

Abolish it
Balraj Syal

It breaks my heart to see kids working. This should not be permitted. It’s disturbing to see children working in roadside shops, stations and factories. I don’t want children to work when they should be attending school. I believe that things can change if all citizens feel responsible for each and every working child. I believe the government should take action on a larger scale to reduce this.

End this curse
Sudhanshu Pandey

A child working is one of the most painful sights. Child labour is one of the biggest curses on humanity. And this curse should end as soon as possible. Parents who send their kids to beg on the street should be immediately arrested. I think the government needs to play a much bigger role than it is doing now. Child labour is getting worse because of population explosion.

Violation of rights
Deepika Motwani

Child labour is a violation of children’s rights and a serious social issue worldwide. I hope that the government creates effective strategies to implement the bans as per the Child Labour Act, which was last amended in 2016, and looks into further amendments and stricter regulations. I hope that India bans begging in any form and puts all the children on the street in free and compulsory education system, as mentioned in the RTE Act. Children are our future; they should be provided with education, protection, and opportunities to grow and develop in a safe and nurturing environment where they can learn skills.

Let them have fun
Harjinder Singh

I believe that children should be able to enjoy their childhood and have access to education and opportunities to grow. Child labour deprives children of these opportunities and can harm their physical and mental health. It’s important for parents to understand that sending their children to beg or work on the street is not only illegal but also harmful to their child’s development. It’s important for us to educate parents and provide them with resources to improve their financial situation so they don’t have to rely on their children’s income.

Educate the public
Madalsa Sharma

Child labour is a curse on humanity and should be totally abolished. My heart aches when I see small children serving tea to customers, washing cups and plates or polishing shoes on railway platforms. They should be playing or studying in schools. Poverty is the root-cause. We need to work to eradicate poverty and educate the public to give children their due— a good childhood.

Save the future
Simaran Kaur

We see so many young beggars at the traffic signals, motels and restaurants, that I feel terrible for them. When children are used as labourers, their lives are destroyed. Nothing makes me happier than to witness a child smiling and having fun. These kids are the future of our nation.

