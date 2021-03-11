On World Day Against Child Labour, celebs underline the need for strict implementation of laws against this social malaise

Child labour is among one of the pressing issues plaguing the world and needs immediate attention. As we celebrate World Day Against Child Labour (June 12), celebrities share their concern and speak about how painful it is to see children working in roadside shops, stations, factories and more

Slumdog Millionaire

TOTAL NIGHTMARE: Maninee De

I would think it is the worst nightmare for a parent to see their children work at stations and restaurants. It breaks my heart when they are not given the right education and are forced to become the earning members of a family. We must all get together and create a society that doesn’t allow children to become adults before their time.

Don’t abuse them: Amal Sehrawat

Child labour is like child abuse. Education is their birth-right. Give the child a pencil, but not a plate to wash or dirty clothes to clean your cars. Children are our future, let them grow. I feel extremely sad when I see children working in shops, or a garage, or restaurants.

I am Kalam

Educate children: Sudha Chandran

I personally feel that it’s very important for the children to get educated. They can then have a modern perspective towards life, which will help the country develop. First and foremost, we have to create schools for kids to study. And once they study, it’s very important that we also give them employment opportunities. Then only can we start a campaign against child labour.

More efforts needed: Anupama Solanki

I feel sad when I see children selling knick-knacks at traffic signals or working at other places. There are lots of NGOs working for children, but that is not enough. We all need to do our bit. There should be strict laws to eradicate child labour. Recently, we have seen campaign like ‘Swachh Bharat Abhigyan’ being implemented and now we should start ‘Padega Bharat Tabhi Toh Badhega Bharat’.

System needs change: Nassir Khan

It’s very sad that in this world, instead of giving children education for a better future, people are making money through them. It’s very disturbing. This system needs to change globally.

It’s a crime: Ashok Kumar Beniwal

Child labour is a crime. Sadly, because of poverty and lack of awareness, many children go to work to support their families. It deprives children of their right to education, impacts their physical and mental health. Children are the future of our society. — TMS

Celluloid reality

If in 1950’s, films like Boot Polish, produced by Raj Kapoor, highlighted child labour, then, later, it became the story of a hero’s journey to becoming a successful businessman. In Baghban, if it made Amitabh Bachchan adopt a foster son (Salman Khan) for choosing boot polishing over begging to support his studies, then in recent instances, films like masala-entertainer KGF Chapter 1, child labour is depicted as it should be, a hard and inescapable reality of orphans and the poor, which the system couldn’t find a permanent solution to. Salaam Bombay (1988), Chillar Party, I Am Kalam (2010) and short film Darpan also highlighted the issue. Academy Award-winning film Slumdog Millionaire too shed light on how street children were recruited as beggars. — Sheetal