On World Earth Day, here are some celebs who have done their bit for the environment

Yathesht Pratiraj

Celebrities have often, especially nowadays, taken up various environment awareness and preservation issues, spreading knowledge of methods that may help bring about a difference to the world. Celebrities have launched campaigns and projects to restore the environment after decades of resource depletion. On World Earth Day today, we take a look at celebs who’ve worked as eco-warriors and helped make a change.

Ped lagao

Jackie Shroff

With his distinct outlook on life, renowned Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff has captured the hearts of both fans and internet users. Jackie’s ped lagao campaign, in which he frequently appears with a potted plant at events to encourage the planting of trees, has struck a chord with his supporters. He truly appreciates nature and is committed to protecting the environment. At ceremonies and events, he is consistently seen with a small plant in his hand or around his neck to inspire people, and many undoubtedly admire him for it.

Mission Himalayas

Bhumi Pednekar

Bhumi Pednekar is setting herself up for a mission to clean the Himalayas. On World Earth Day, Bhumi announced that she was partnering with a non-profit, Healing Himalayas, which does extensive work towards preservation of the ecology in the Himalayan range. Bhumi, who is also the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) ambassador, will now become the Goodwill Ambassador of Healing Himalayas. She says, “This campaign gives me a chance to speak on the urgent need to preserve the Himalayas and the delicate yet essential ecosystem.”

Significant impact

Dia Mirza

India’s UN Environment Goodwill Ambassador, Dia actively raises awareness about small ways in which one can make a difference and has taken up the cause on a worldwide scale. Dia has revolutionised the way people view their daily lives and the little things that can have a significant impact, right from waste segregation to sustainable fashion. She also represents the Wildlife Trust of India, a youth-focused initiative of the Swachh Bharat Mission. She is a member of the Sanctuary Nature Foundation too.

High energy

Ajay Devgn

Ajay Devgn has been supporting numerous environmental causes. In Gujarat’s Patan district, he assisted in the construction of a solar power facility. He is a strong supporter of renewable energy as a source of electricity.

Going electric

Gul Panag

Gul Panag took the initiative to reduce air pollution by switching to an electric vehicle. She has advocated for sustainable practices that everyone should adopt in their daily lives, and has been vocal about cleanliness and garbage disposal.

Green thumb

Abhishek Bachchan

Another actor who is well-known for actively supporting social causes is Abhishek Bachchan. The actor has always supported social causes, and in 2012, his work to combat climate change earned him the Green Globe award.