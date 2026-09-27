On World Tourism Day, celebs share what makes a destination truly memorable

What stays with travellers long after a trip ends is rarely what they set out to see. It is the conversation with a stranger, the meal that had no menu, and the moment the phone finally went down and the place came alive. This World Tourism Day, as the world reflects on travelling with responsibility and care for the places we visit, six voices from the world of entertainment share what travel really means to them, and the moments that made a destination worth remembering long after they left.

In search of local gems: Delnaaz Irani

For me, travelling has never been about simply ticking destinations off a list. It’s the people, food, culture and stories that make a place truly memorable. I love sitting with locals, hearing their stories and trying traditional food because that’s when you really feel connected to a destination. I also feel tourism can positively impact communities by creating jobs and keeping local art and traditions alive, but we need to travel consciously and support local businesses. Social media has made discovering hidden places easier, but I feel we sometimes get so caught up in creating the perfect reel that we forget to actually enjoy the view. Personally, I would choose an unexplored local gem, especially an old heritage town or quiet coastal village, where I can experience the culture without the crowds.

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Get the vibe: Arhaan Khan

For me, it’s never just about the landmark. A place becomes memorable because of the feeling it gives you. I personally love travelling to colder places, somewhere with mountains, beautiful landscapes, that little chill in the air, and a quiet café where I can sit with a good coffee and just take in the surroundings.

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Embracing local culture: Sshrey Pareek

I always try to embrace and experience the local culture when I travel to a place, and I always try to protect the environment at any cost. I personally prefer culture, food and landmarks. In metro cities, we are losing some of that culture and authenticity, though I wish that wouldn’t happen.

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Cultures & cuisines: Gulfam Khan Hussain

Everyone knows I’m a traveller. Every place is worth visiting if you look hard enough. You can spend so much time finding unseen gems, whether it’s the landmarks, forgotten buildings, quaint lanes, people, cultures or cuisines. The list goes on. On whether tourism can genuinely benefit local communities without damaging their culture or environment, I’m confident that it can, provided there is proper regulation in place.

People & places: Jyoti Tiwari

I really enjoy exploring places, sometimes even travelling solo. In India, I’ve travelled to so many cities and villages, and what stays with me are the people, their lifestyle, their culture, the food, and simply seeing how differently people live. Those experiences have become some of my lifetime memories. So, for me, a place is worth visiting when you can actually experience it, not just see it. When you travel to smaller cities and villages, you realise how much there is to learn from local people and their relationship with the environment. I remember travelling to Meghalaya, where I stayed in a homestay rather than a five-star hotel. There weren’t all the usual luxury facilities, but the experience taught me a lot. I learnt that comfort doesn’t always have to mean excess, and that we can enjoy a place while living more simply and responsibly.

History meets architecture: Aditya Khurana

I think tourism can be a great source of opportunities for local communities if it is done responsibly. Travellers can support local businesses, stay at local properties, eat local food and buy from local artisans. At the same time, we need to be conscious about waste, pollution and respecting local traditions. For me, it is a mix of everything, but the culture and people make a place truly memorable. Landmarks can attract you to a destination, but it is the local food, the way people live and the little experiences you have there that stay with you. I really loved travelling to the UK and Paris because both have such a beautiful mix of history, culture, architecture and everyday life.