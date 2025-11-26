Once camera switched on, there was another side to him: Raghavan on directing Dharmendra in 'Ikkis

After "Johnny Gaddar", both Sriram Raghavan and Dharmendra were keen to work together and that's how "Ikkis", which turned out to be the actor's last screen performance, happened. Raghavan says Dharmendra is wonderful in the war drama.

The screen icon died on Monday at the age of 89.

For Raghavan, who grew up on Dharmendra's movies, it is a personal loss. He said the team was happy with the love they garnered after unveiling the poster of the screen icon from "Ikkis" early in the day, before they received the news of his death.

"When my flight landed in Mumbai, my producer called me and we headed to the crematorium. Suddenly in the night, it all overwhelms you,” Raghavan, who bonded with Dharmendra on the sets over movie trivia, told PTI in an exclusive interview.

Asked if "Ikkis" will be a fitting tribute to Dharamendra, the director said he hopes it turns out to be a memorable moment for everyone.

"He has got a substantial role, it's very important in the film. He is a fine actor and he is wonderful in the film," he said.

"He (Dharmendra) basically missed being in front of the camera, he was fully on, charged up (during 'Johnny Gaddar'). This was the case with ‘Ikkis' also. He would be a little tired but once the camera switched on, suddenly there was another side to him,” Raghavan recalled.

A huge fan of Dharmendra, Raghavan said he paid a tribute to the actor in “Johnny Gaddaar” by adding some of the songs from his older movies.

“I've seen all his films like ‘Anupama', and many others. We would chat about his films and scenes. All my love for him and his movies came pouring out when we were making ‘Johnny Gaddaar'. So, all the background songs in the film are from his films -- ‘Naya Zamana', ‘Yakeen', ‘Bandini', ‘Mere Gaon Mera Desh' and many others."

Raghavan still remembers how nervous he was when he approached the actor for his 2007 movie, "Johnny Gaddar".

“I thought of him in the role of Shesu. I wanted to work with him. When I went to meet him, I was quite nervous. He was an MP and he was not actively working in films, so I didn't know if he would do a neo-noir pulp story.

"I told him ‘I'm nervous', and he said, ‘It's good to be nervous as it keeps you on your toes'. So, that's how we broke the ice,” the director recalled.

Raghavan shared that Dharmendra recommended certain changes in the second half of “Johnny Gaddaar” and even contributed to the dialogues of the film.

"I remember when I started narrating the story (of 'Johnny Gaddaar') to him, he enjoyed it and kept asking, 'What happens next'. I didn't want to give spoilers but I told him the rest of the story and he said, ‘The second half is a bit weak'. I went back and thought, ‘Maybe he is right' because we were too happy with what we had written.

"He said, ‘Something is missing, you think about that but otherwise it's a very good story'. Then we came up with this character, of a cop in the film, and he comes in the second half, and is played by Govind Namdev. When I told him, I introduced this character. He said, ‘Very good. Can I play the cop instead?' I told him, ‘That was not supposed to be the role you were to do'.”

The dialogue in “Johnny Gaddaar”, ‘Shuruwat Majboori Se Hoti Hai Dheere Dheere Majboori Zaroorat Ban Jaati Hai, Aur Phir Zaroorat Aadat Ban Jaati Hai', was given by Dharmendra, he revealed.

"I felt this was a wonderful line, so we had a scene around it. He was very much (involved). I would discuss the scenes, and he would add certain scenes, he would add lines as well. A lot of dialogues have been crafted by him."

Raghavan recalled the post "Johnny Gaddaar', the veteran actor would often ask him if there was any role for him.

"After the film, we were in touch, and he would often ask me, 'Have you found something?' When I heard this story ('Ikkis'), I felt this is terrific and he will be wonderful in the movie. I went and narrated the story to him, and he loved it. He would often ask me, 'When are you starting that film?' But COVID-19 pandemic delayed things a bit.

Raghavan said he wanted to work with Dharmendra in "Agent Vinod" as well but it didn't work out in terms of dates.

“We were shooting in different cities and had different schedules. It was a cameo for 'Agent Vinod', which was my next movie after 'Johnny Gaddaar'. We are selfish as directors and we think, 'I want this actor again'. When I got the story of 'Ikkis', I felt this was god sent,” he added.

Raghavan said while working on "Johnny Gaddar" and "Ikkis", they would chat a lot about films of the past.

"I was interested in knowing about his experience of working with Bimal Roy and Hrishikesh Mukherjee, and other stalwarts. I would have great educational conversations with him."

"Our conversations were mostly about, ‘How was it to work with Bimal Roy?' 'How was it while working on ‘Chupke Chupke' and things like that. It was all about film related educational trivia... I'm neither a foodie, nor into sports like him (Dharam ji), so our conversations would revolve around movies of the earlier era," he added.

Produced by Dinesh Vijan via his banner Maddock Films, "Ikkis" is set to release in theatres on December 25. It is a biopic on lieutenant Arun Khetarpal, India's youngest Param Vir Chakra hero.

In the film, Dharmendra will be seen in the role of the father M L Khetarpal to Agastya Nanda's war hero. Jaideep Ahlawat is also in the movie.