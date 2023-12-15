Comedian and writer Trevor Noah will take centre stage for the fourth time at the Grammys.
The former host of The Daily Show revealed on his podcast that he would return as master of ceremonies for the 66th annual fete. He will also serve as a producer on the show.
Previously, Noah hosted the show in 2021, 2022 and earlier this year. The 66th Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 4.
Nominations were unveiled in November. This year’s field is paced by SZA with nine nominations, including for Record, Album and Song of the Year for Kill Bill and SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven noms, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have six apiece.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...