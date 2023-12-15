IANS

Comedian and writer Trevor Noah will take centre stage for the fourth time at the Grammys.

The former host of The Daily Show revealed on his podcast that he would return as master of ceremonies for the 66th annual fete. He will also serve as a producer on the show.

Previously, Noah hosted the show in 2021, 2022 and earlier this year. The 66th Grammy Awards will return to Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on February 4.

Nominations were unveiled in November. This year’s field is paced by SZA with nine nominations, including for Record, Album and Song of the Year for Kill Bill and SOS. Phoebe Bridgers, Serban Ghenea and Victoria Monét have seven noms, while Jack Antonoff, Jon Batiste, boygenius, Brandy Clark, Miley Cyrus, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift have six apiece.