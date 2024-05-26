Prime Video recently unveiled the first look of the upcoming second season of the hit series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. The series’ first season was an unprecedented hit.
Prime Video also announced that Season 2 will debut globally on August 29, 2024. The new season sees the return of Charlie Vickers in the role of Sauron, one of the world’s greatest villains, appearing in a new form — one that will aid him in deceiving the denizens of Middle-earth. The debut teaser trailer takes viewers on an action-packed journey back to JRR Tolkien’s Second Age, and shows the ascending evil presence of Sauron.
