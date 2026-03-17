One Battle After Another dominates with 6 awards at Oscars 2026

Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer One Battle After Another triumphed at the 98th Academy Awards on Sunday, winning six Oscars, including Best Picture and Director. It was closely followed by Michael B Jordon’s Sinners, which bagged four Oscars after historic 16 nominations at the prestigious award ceremony.

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Among many wow moments at the 98th Academy Awards, Michael B Jordon’s win as the Best Actor for Sinners stood at the top. “God is good,” an emotional Jordan said. Ryan Coogler, the creative force behind the movie, clinched the Oscar in the category of Best Original Screenplay, whereas Paul Thomas Anderson won the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay.

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“I wrote this movie for my kids to say sorry for the housekeeping mess that we left in this world we’re handing off to them, but also with the encouragement that they will be the generation that hopefully brings us some common sense and decency,” Anderson said.

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Jessie Buckley was named best lead actress for her searing portrayal of a woman coping with the death of her young son in Hamnet. Supporting actor prizes went to Sean Penn for playing a racist soldier determined to become a member of a secret society in One Battle After Another and Amy Madigan for her scene-stealing turn as a witch with some of the wildest makeup in movies in Weapons. Penn did not show up to collect his prize as he became only the fourth male performer to win three Oscars, joining Daniel Day-Lewis, Jack Nicholson and Walter Brennan.

“He couldn’t be here this evening or didn’t want to,” presenter Kieran Culkin quipped of the awards-averse Penn.

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Mr Nobody Against Putin, a look at how Vladimir Putin has cracked down on free expression during the Russo-Ukrainian war, received the award for best documentary feature. The film’s co-director David Borenstein talked about the evils of autocracy during his acceptance speech.

KPop Demon Hunters, Netflix’s most popular film, won the best animated feature and best original song for its anthem, Golden. The film’s co-director Maggie Kang fought back tears as she stressed how the animated feature’s victory is an important moment for representation.

“I’m so sorry that it took us so long to see us in a movie like this. But it is here. And that means that the next generations don’t have to go longing. This is for Korea and for Koreans everywhere,” said Maggie Kang at the Oscars.

It was a year of milestones, with Cassandra Kulukundis capturing the inaugural Academy Award for casting for her work on One Battle After Another. There was also a rare tie in the best live action short category, with both Two People Exchanging Saliva and The Singers winning the prize. And Sinners’ Autumn Durald Arkapaw made history by becoming the first woman to win best cinematography.

“No to war and free Palestine,” Javier Bardem said while presenting the best international feature prize to Sentimental Value.

Conan O’Brien returned for the second year as host. The late-night icon kicked off the evening with an extended video parody that had him chased by a group of children through Oscar-nominated films like F1 and Sentimental Value while dressed as Aunt Gladys from Weapons. His opening monologue poked fun at Timothee Chalamet’s controversial dismissal of opera and ballet, Netflix’s failed bid for Warner Bros. Discovery and the titles of nominated films, noting Bugonia and Hamnet sound like off-brand lunch meats.

It was a politically charged ceremony, with presenters like Jimmy Kimmel mocking President Donald Trump by pointing out that his wife Melania’s self-titled documentary wasn’t up for any awards, and other stars using their time on stage to advocate for different causes.

The 98th Academy Awards took place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

List of winners

Best picture: One Battle After Another

Best Actor: Michael B. Jordan (Sinners)

Best Actress: Jessie Buckley (Hamnet)

Best Supporting Actress: Amy Madigan (Weapons)

Best Supporting Actor: Sean Penn (One Battle After Another)

Best Director: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Original Song: Golden from KPop Demon Hunters

Best Original Score: Ludwig Goransson (Sinners)

Best Animated Film: KPop Demon Hunters

Best International Film: Sentimental Value

Best Documentary Feature: Mr. Nobody Against Putin

Best Casting: Cassandra Kulukundis (One Battle After Another)

Best Cinematography: Autumn Durald Arkapaw (Sinners)

Best Original Screenplay: Ryan Coogler (Sinners)

Best Adapted Screenplay: Paul Thomas Anderson (One Battle After Another)

Best Animated Short Film: The Girl Who Cried Pearls

Best Documentary Short Film: All the Empty Rooms

Best Visual Effects: Avatar: Fire and Ash