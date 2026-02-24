One Battle After Another sweeps BAFTAs
Sinners scripts history, I Swear surprises: Six wins for Paul Thomas Anderson’s thriller, a landmark screenplay victory for Ryan Coogler, and a shock double acting triumph for Robert Aramayo lit up the night in London
Director Paul Thomas Anderson, editor Andy Jurgensen, producer Sara Murphy, Cassandra Kulukundis, cinematographer Michael Bauman and cast members Leonardo DiCaprio, Benicio Del Toro, Teyana Taylor, Chase Infiniti pose with the awards for Best Film Award, Director Award, Adapted Screenplay Award and Cinematography Award for 'One Battle After Another' at the 2026 British Academy of Film and Television Awards (BAFTA) at the Royal Festival Hall in the Southbank Centre, London, Britain
