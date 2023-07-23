One more time...

ANI

Makers of the superhero saga series Invincible on Saturday unveiled the teaser trailer of the second season. The first four episodes of the eight-episode season will be released on November 3. The second half of the season will premiere in early 2024. News of the upcoming second season was revealed during the San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) panel. Invincible’s SDCC panel featured executive producer and co-creator Robert Kirkman. Kirkman disclosed that Season 2, which begins immediately after Season 1, will follow the narrative of Angstrom Levy, a new antagonist, who will be voiced by Sterling K. Brown

Based on the comic book by Robert Kirkman, Cory Walker, and Ryan Ottley, the story revolves around 18-year-old Mark Grayson, who’s just like every other guy his age except that his father is (or was) the most powerful superhero on the planet.