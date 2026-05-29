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Home / Entertainment / One must be prepared to sacrifice one’s most precious possession, say devouts on Eid-al-Adha

One must be prepared to sacrifice one’s most precious possession, say devouts on Eid-al-Adha

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Shivani Bhakoo
Updated At : 05:25 AM May 29, 2026 IST
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Bakr-Eid or Eid-al-Adha was celebrated in Ludhiana on Thursday. The celebrations will continue for next three days, starting today. Eid-al-Adha is the day of ‘sacrifice’ in the name of Allah.

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The Shahi Imam of Punjab, Usman Ludhianvi, explains the concept of sacrifice in the name of Allah. It’s not just about sacrificing animals but, he says, one should also sacrifice his arrogance, anger, and pride.

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Starting early morning, devotees in thousands offered Namaz at the Jama Masjid, Field Ganj. The roads were kept clean for offering namaz outside the mosque. Then the ritual of sacrifice was performed.

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“We divide the portions of sacrificed animal, and distributed amongst us and the poor and needy too. In the evening friends and family members gather to celebrate the occasion with a grand feast,” says Mohammad Mustakeem. Sarah Siddiqui, a resident, says the festival holds great importance for the Muslim community. “This is the day to remember that for God, we are ready to sacrifice what we hold dear to us. One must be prepared to sacrifice one’s most precious possession in the name of Allah,” she adds.

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