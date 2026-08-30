One of Asha Bhosle’s final recorded songs which may also be her last playback song - Ae Meri Zindagi to feature in "Om Ka Hari”

Legendary playback singer’s final recorded film song, Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, to release on her birthday, September 8

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In what promises to be a deeply poignant musical tribute to one of Indian cinema’s most iconic voices, legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle’s last recorded film song as a playback singer will feature in the upcoming drama-comedy Om Ka Hari.

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Titled Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan, the song is a heartfelt homage to life itself celebrating the joy of living, the beauty of love and the importance of expressing what we feel while we can. The song will be launched on September 8, Asha Bhosle’s birth anniversary, as a special tribute to the legendary singer and her extraordinary contribution to Indian music and cinema. Directed by Harish Vyas, Om Ka Hari is a father-son relationship drama-comedy starring Anshuman Jha, Raghubir Yadav, Soni Razdan and Ayesha Kapur in principal roles.

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At its heart, the film explores the generational divide between two stubborn men and deals with the quintessential conflict older than time - father Vs Son. It is a story about love, conflict, family and, ultimately, the courage to say what often remains unsaid.

Asha Bhosle’s voice gives the film a meaningful musical dimension. The song was recorded in late 2023 when the singer was 90+ years old. Ae Meri Zindagi, Tu Chupi Hai Kahan becomes more than a song within the film - it is a reflection on life itself, inviting us to seek joy, embrace love and express it freely.

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"Launching the song on her birthday is intended as a celebration of Asha Ji’s timeless voice, her immense legacy and the generations of listeners whose lives her music has touched." Says film maker Harish Vyas.

Says Anshuman Jha Om Ka Hari is deeply special to me because, at its heart, it is about the importance of saying ‘I love you’ to your father, something I never got the chance to do. To have Asha Ji’s voice carry the song that represents the catharsis of the film is one of the most profound and memorable moments of my life as an artist. Being in the studio with her was pure joy and contentment. I only wish she were here in person to celebrate this moment with us. But I know she is always with us in spirit, in her music, and in every life her voice continues to touch.”

Produced by First Ray Films, Om Ka Hari is directed by Harish Vyas, whose previous films include NFDC's Angrezi Mein Kehte Hain with Sanjay Mishra, Anshuman Jha & Pankaj Tripathi and Disney+Hotstar's Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele with Anshuman Jha & Zareen Khan.