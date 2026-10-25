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Home / Entertainment / One woman’s pain cannot be another woman’s victory, says Upasana Kamineni Konidela

One woman’s pain cannot be another woman’s victory, says Upasana Kamineni Konidela

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Dharam Pal
Updated At : 06:27 PM Oct 25, 2026 IST
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Upasana Kamineni Konidela has always been vocal about women's empowerment, and she has done it again. This time, she sent a strong message to those women who bring other women down for their personal benefit or to please men. She firmly believes that one woman’s pain should never be another woman’s victory. At a recently held event, she expressed that there is nothing more empowering than women who genuinely support, celebrate and inspire one another.

“There are so many women out there who require us and require our help, but my research has also told me that there are a lot of women out there who step on other women for their success. And those women, this is my warning to you: Do not think that you can step on a woman for your success or to please a weak man,” shared the entrepreneur and philanthropist. She is married to Telugu superstar Ram Charan.

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“One woman’s pain cannot be another woman’s victory. We have to rise together, we have to stick together, and our mindset has to change. This is what I believe in and my research has taught me this. I am so happy to be amongst these women here who selflessly empower women and have a good heart. I surround myself with such people, and I also give people who have done injustice a chance to heal,” she continued.

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