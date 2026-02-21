OneToOne: Acting for soul:

Actor Danish Akhtar started his journey in the entertainment industry in 2015 with Siya Ke Ram, where he played the role of Hanuman. He has also been a part of shows such as Jai Maa Vaishnodevi, Santoshi Maa, Kakbhushundi Ramayan and Shanidev, among others, along with Kannada movies such as Kabzaa, Kotigobba 3, Kaatera and Udgharsha, and Bollywood movies Fateh and Vikram Vedha.

You began your journey in 2015 with Siya Ke Ram. How did playing Hanuman in your very first show shape your career?

Danish Akhtar: My journey started with Siya Ke Ram in 2015, and playing Hanuman opened many doors for me. I received immense appreciation from directors, producers, and audiences. That role set the foundation for everything that followed.

You've portrayed Hanuman multiple times across TV, films, and now theatre. What keeps drawing you to this character?

I have played Hanuman in Siya Ke Ram, Jai Maa Vaishnodevi, Santoshi Maa, Kakbhushundi Ramayan, Shanidev, and now in theatre with Humare Ram. It is a powerful, divine responsibility. The audience connects deeply with this character, and their love motivates me to keep playing it with full devotion.

As a Muslim actor playing a revered Hindu deity, did you ever face challenges or criticism?

Coming from a Muslim household, I was initially worried. But till today, not a single person has questioned me. Both Hindu and Muslim communities show me equal love and respect. When I go home, even temple priests and mosque maulanas visit our house and treat me with the same warmth.

You are currently performing in major theatre shows. Tell us about them.

Right now, Humare Ram with Ashutosh Rana sir is one of the biggest shows in India, and I am playing Hanuman. I'm also playing Bheem in Mahabharat: The Epic Tale directed by Puneet Issar sir. These shows keep me extremely busy.

How do you balance theatre commitments with film opportunities?

Honestly, I'm unable to take up new films because of the continuous theatre schedule. I even had to decline a film with Shah Rukh Khan-not because I wasn't selected, I was called for it-but I couldn't go ahead due to date issues. There were many big projects where I couldn't even attend look tests.

You have also worked in Kannada and Bollywood films. What has that journey been like?

I've been part of Kabzaa, Kotigobba 3, Kaatera, Udgharsha, and also films like Fateh and Vikram Vedha. I have also played Bheem in Shri Krishna and in the South Indian 3D film Kurukshetra. Every project has taught me something new.

Your journey wasn't easy. What kept you going through the struggle?

I don't call it struggle; I call it hard work. I worked on scripts, dialogue delivery, and even transformed my physique from a wrestler-bodybuilder to an actor. I took workshops from NSD teacher Rajesh Tiwari. I wasn't financially strong earlier, but things are improving. Wherever I work, I give my 100 per cent and by God's grace, I succeed.

Coming from Siwan, Bihar, to nationwide recognition-how do you reflect on your journey?

It's been a long road from Siwan to here. I still push myself every day, trying to match the dedication I had when I started. I feel blessed that my work is appreciated everywhere, and I hope to keep growing with each character I portray.