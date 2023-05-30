Onir reveals the first poster of his 'precious' film 'Pine Cone'

IANS

Mumbai, May 30

Director Onir, who has a strong voice for the LGBTQ community, has unveiled the first poster for his highly anticipated film, 'Pine Cone.' The film serves as a powerful advocate for true representation of the LGBTQ community in cinema coming from lived experiences.

'Pine Cone' is set to open South Asia's largest queer film festival, Kashish, on June 7, promising to captivate audiences with its layered love story of a gay man as he navigates through love, loss and desire.

As an out and proud gay man, Onir has dedicated his career to crafting narratives that celebrate the LGBTQ community and their journey towards love, equality and acceptance. 'Pine Cone' is yet another remarkable addition to his portfolio, exploring queer desire sans filters while challenging stereotypes.

The first poster for 'Pine Cone' offers a glimpse into the intense emotions that engulfs the film. Painted as an art piece, it features the lead actors Vidhur Sethi and Sahib Verma in an intimate and tender moment, symbolising the depth and complexity of the love and desire.

