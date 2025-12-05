Global Punjabi star Diljit Dosanjh recently shared a heartfelt reflection on fame, art and recognition in a Netflix interview.

The singer, who made history as the first Punjabi artist to perform at Coachella and appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, said, “Every artist has to face all kinds of difficulties in life. And until he dies, people never call him great. They never give him the love he deserves. He only receives that love after he leaves the world.”

Diljit Dosanjh Breaks Down in Netflix Interview as He Reflects on Chamkila's Legacy.

Diljit Dosanjh reflects on what he calls a “set pattern” in the world, likening life to a scripted film. He believes society struggles with uncomfortable truths, tormenting and threatening artistes during their lifetimes, only to celebrate them after they’re gone.

“This world is like a film… While an artiste is alive, they are constantly troubled. They face criticism, threats, and intolerance for their work… Yet once they pass away, people say: ‘What amazing songs they created.’”

Diljit says he has recognised this cycle and liberated himself from it. “I’ve accepted it. In a way, I’ve already left this world—I don’t care about anyone’s opinion. I simply love music and art, and that’s what I focus on.”

This comes after the 41-year-old faced backlash for casting Pakistani actress Hania Aamir in Sardaar Ji 3.

The interview offers a rare glimpse into the introspective side of the superstar, highlighting his philosophy on art, fame and the fleeting nature of recognition.

