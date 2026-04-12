Ophthalmologist says Asha Bhosle offered to gift him saree after surgery

When noted ophthalmologist Dr Tatyarao Lahane performed Asha Bhosle's eye surgery in 2019, he didn't expect the gift his celebrated patient would offer.

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Lahane, a Padmashri recipient and former dean of the JJ Hospital in Mumbai, said that he visited her home after the surgery. "She gifted my associate Dr Ragini a beautiful saree. When I pointed out that I was the one who performed the surgery, she offered to gift me a saree. Such simplicity."

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Lahane said he shared a very close and affectionate bond with the legendary singer, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

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"She fondly used to call me 'Tatya'. Whenever she needed anything, she would personally call me. Whenever she visited the hospital, she would spend time chatting freely with us, sharing laughter, and sometimes even singing a beautiful song, turning those moments truly golden," Lahane said.

"She used to serve me 'pohe' when I visited her house," Lahane said.