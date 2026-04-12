icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Celebrate Baisakhi sale with Tribune| 8-20 April Subscribe Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026 Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Ophthalmologist says Asha Bhosle offered to gift him saree after surgery

Ophthalmologist says Asha Bhosle offered to gift him saree after surgery

Dr Tatyarao Lahane says he shared a very close and affectionate bond with the legendary singer

article_Author
PTI
Mumbai, Updated At : 06:22 PM Apr 12, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Notable ophthalmologist Dr Tatyarao Lahane performed Asha Bhosle's eye surgery in 2019. Image credits/Instagram @asha.bhosle
Advertisement

When noted ophthalmologist Dr Tatyarao Lahane performed Asha Bhosle's eye surgery in 2019, he didn't expect the gift his celebrated patient would offer.

Advertisement

Lahane, a Padmashri recipient and former dean of the JJ Hospital in Mumbai, said that he visited her home after the surgery. "She gifted my associate Dr Ragini a beautiful saree. When I pointed out that I was the one who performed the surgery, she offered to gift me a saree. Such simplicity."

Advertisement

Lahane said he shared a very close and affectionate bond with the legendary singer, who passed away in Mumbai on Sunday.

Advertisement

"She fondly used to call me 'Tatya'. Whenever she needed anything, she would personally call me. Whenever she visited the hospital, she would spend time chatting freely with us, sharing laughter, and sometimes even singing a beautiful song, turning those moments truly golden," Lahane said.

"She used to serve me 'pohe' when I visited her house," Lahane said.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts