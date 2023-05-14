Opium receives three nominations for the New York Indian Film Festival. Aman Sachdeva’s latest movie, Opium, is a collection of intriguing stories that explore human emotions associated with religion.

The film features Vinay Pathak, Sharib Hashmi, Manu Rishi Chadha, Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Kritika Deo as lead actors, Dilip Prabhavalkar as a supporting actor and Kabir Pahwa as a child artiste.

The film premiered at the 35th Tokyo International Film Festival, where it was nominated for the Best Film in the Asian Future Award.

The film has been nominated for Best Director, Best Screenplay, and Best Film at the New York Indian Film Festival, recognising the exceptional talent and hard work that went into bringing this powerful story to the screen.

Aman Sachdeva said, “I am honoured to have been nominated in three categories for Opium at the New York Indian Film Festival 2023. I believe this is a nod to the hard work that my team has put in. I would congratulate my cast and crew for the same.”