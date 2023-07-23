 ‘Oppenheimer’ sparks social media controversy over sex scene featuring Sanskrit scripture : The Tribune India

  • Entertainment
  • ‘Oppenheimer’ sparks social media controversy over sex scene featuring Sanskrit scripture

‘Oppenheimer’ sparks social media controversy over sex scene featuring Sanskrit scripture

J. Robert Oppenheimer, regarded as ‘the father of the atom bomb’, had learnt Sanskrit and was said to be influenced by the Bhagavad Gita

‘Oppenheimer’ sparks social media controversy over sex scene featuring Sanskrit scripture

Christopher Nolan and Cillian Murphy attend a photo call for "Oppenheimer" in London, Britain. Reuters



PTI

New Delhi, July 23

A scene in “Oppenheimer”, in which the titular character appears to have sex as he reads out verses from an ancient Sanskrit scripture, has irked a section of social media users, who claimed the lines are from the Bhagavad Gita and demanded the removal of the sequence from Christopher Nolan’s latest film.

"Oppenheimer", a 180 minute-long sprawling biographical drama on the titular American theoretical physicist, opened in India on Friday to positive reviews and has reportedly amassed close to Rs 30 crore at the box office in two days.

Uday Mahurkar, Information Commissioner, Government of India, wrote an open letter to Nolan, terming the scene a "disturbing attack on Hinduism" and appealed to the director to remove the scene worldwide.

"We urge, on behalf of billion Hindus and timeless tradition of lives being transformed by revered Geeta, to do all that is needed to uphold dignity of their revered book and remove this scene from your film across world. Should you choose to ignore this appeal it would be deemed as a deliberate assault on Indian civilisation. Eagerly await needful action (sic)" Mahurkar, founder of Save Culture Save India Foundation, wrote.

J. Robert Oppenheimer, regarded as 'the father of the atom bomb', had learnt Sanskrit and was said to be influenced by the Bhagavad Gita. In an interview, the physicist had recalled that the only thought which came to his mind after he witnessed the first detonation of a nuclear weapon on July 16, 1945, was a verse from the ancient Hindu text -- "Now I am become Death, the destroyer of world." In the film, Oppenheimer -- played by Cillian Murphy -- is shown having sex with psychologist Jean Tatler (Florence Pugh) as she asks him to read a verse from what appears to be a Sanskrit book, whose title or cover is not visible. On Tatler's insistence, a confused Oppenheimer reads out the verse she points at: "Now, I am become Death, destroyer of the world." According to reports, the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) gave the film a U/A rating, making it suitable for viewers above 13 years, after studio Universal Pictures cut some scenes to reduce its length.

In the US, the movie has been rated 'R– Restricted', which means viewers under 17 would require accompanying parent or adult guardian. This is Nolan's first R rated film.

In his post, Mahurkar said he was "perplexed as to how the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) could approve the movie with this scene."   There was no immediate response from CBFC chairperson Prasoon Joshi and other members of the censor board, when contacted.

Some users called for the boycott of "Oppenheimer".

"I just learned there is a highly offensive scene involving the Bhagavad Gita in it. I will not repeat it here, but it involves something explicit. Never trust Hollywood and West to depict Hinduism positively and accurately (sic)" a user said.

"Hindus have been celebrating the mention of the Bhagwad Gita in the Oppenheimer movie, but they are left angry and perplexed at the blatant disrespect of the Gita by Hollywood. Mentioning holy verses while having sex is considered disrespectful and racist. #BoycottOpenheimer (sic)" wrote another.

One termed the scene "unnecessary".

"#ChristopherNolan can put Bhagvat geeta anywhere in the movie but idk why he showed that in this scene, I know that book had impacted #Oppenheimer in many ways but this is not a suitable place to show that. #barbieheimer #Hindu #OppenheimerFilm." Another said he was opting for a Kannada movie over "Oppenheimer" due to the controversy.

"Everyone was Telling #Oppenheimer Is a cinematic Masterpiece Must Watch. But after knowing that There is a Scene of Bhagavad Gita recitation during Sex. Now I changed My mind I am Going to watch Kannada movie (sic)." "There was a scene in Oppenheimer where a naked girl brings the Bhagvat Gita to Oppenheimer and he reads from it while they're having sex. Very disrespectful scene in my opinion (sic)," another tweet read.

During the film's promotional campaign, Murphy revealed he had read the Bhagavad Gita to prepare for "Oppenheimer" and thought "it was an absolutely beautiful text, very inspiring".

A Universal Pictures project, "Oppenheimer" also stars Robert Downey Jr, Matt Damon, Emily Blunt, Josh Hartnett, Casey Affleck, Rami Malek, and Kenneth Branagh.  

 

#Social Media

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Ludhiana NRI murder case cracked; domestic help hatched conspiracy

2
Nation

Coal case: Woman IAS officer arrested

3
Nation

India ‘gifts’ missile corvette INS Kirpan to Vietnam

4
Nation

Firms save Rs 57,000 crore via PM crop insurance plan

5
Chandigarh

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

6
Amritsar

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

7
Trending

E-commerce company gets netizens’ shout-out for its unique marketing strategy, billboard goes viral

8
Comment

Evolution of an actor, Suvinder Vicky shows the way

9
Punjab

Punjab CM Mann flags off 72 government school principals to Singapore for training

10
Nation

Department of Delhi Prisons suspends 4 officials over JKLF chief Yasin Malik’s SC appearance

Don't Miss

View All
West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli
Trending

West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva's mother is overwhelmed as she meets Virat Kohli

Purohit lauds PGI gurdwara’s service to the poor, vows aid
Chandigarh

Punjab Governor lauds PGI gurdwara's service to the poor, vows aid

Heavy rain predicted in next 48 hours
Himachal

Heavy rain predicted in Himachal in next 48 hours

8 lakh died of cancer last year, cases rising
Nation

8 lakh died of cancer in India last year, cases rising

46% of rivers in country polluted
Nation

46% of rivers in India polluted

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry
Punjab

Monsoon fury: No home, no school, Jalandhar village kids left high & dry

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’
Diaspora EXPLAINER

Favourite migration destination of Indians—Australia and Canada—gain ‘passport power’

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in
Jalandhar

Religious barriers blur as relief for flood-affected pours in

Top News

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Raigad landslide toll reaches 27, 81 still missing; intensive search operation on

Massive landslide at Irshalwadi village in Maharashtra’s Rai...

Delhi: Yamuna river flows slightly above danger mark at 205.81 metres

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

Due to the increase in the water level of the river, several...

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues ‘orange’ alert for Gujarat

Flood waters recede in Junagadh, 3,000 people shifted to safer places; IMD issues 'orange' alert for Gujarat

Junagadh city records 241 mm rainfall in the 24-hour period ...

Delhi Commission for Women chief reaches violence-hit Manipur

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

Maliwal has sought CM's support in visiting violence-affecte...

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

Govt officers entitled to mobile, laptop costing up to Rs 1.3 lakh; can retain after 4 years

As per the guidelines, all central government officers of th...


Cities

View All

Heavy rain floods city roads

Heavy rain floods Amritsar roads

Gurbani live-streaming from Golden Temple on YouTube begins on Monday

No relief in Tarn Taran district

Kartarpur Sahib corridor's closure extended by two more days

Knotty Affair: Black cables overshadow beauty of historical places

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

At 658 mm, Chandigarh sees wettest July, rainfall breaks record of 29 years

Rain back, so is waterlogging, Mohali residents at wits’ end

Rain spells chaos in Zirakpur, Dera Bassi

Panic as swollen Tangri water enters Ambala residential areas

Prepare to shell out more for car parking in Chandigarh

Bill seeking to replace Delhi ordinance unconstitutional: AAP’s Raghav Chadha to RS chairman

AAP sets up fresh Parliament flashpoint: Urges Dhankhar to prevent Bill replacing Delhi ordinance

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal reaches violence-hit Manipur

Yamuna breaches danger mark again; another spell of floods anticipated in Delhi

India’s G20 summit venue, revamped Pragati Maidan complex, is among top 10 global meeting venues; see pictures

Delhi Commission for Women chief Swati Maliwal to go ahead with Manipur visit

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Torrential rain paralyses Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Frequent floods trigger exodus of youth from Shahkot villages

Follow European, Chinese system to channelise rivers

Downpour fails to dampen spirit

Vigilance Bureau arrests Junior Assistant for taking Rs 24K bribe

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

NRI man’s murder cracked, servant, five others nabbed

32-year-old man dies as car-truck collide

MC finds untreated waste from 50 CETP being dumped into sewer lines illegally

Police team attacked by mining mafia

Chawni Mohalla schoolteachers make up for lack of classrooms

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Monsoon fury: 1,457 villages still affected by floods, fresh alert for Patiala

Patiala DC visits flood-ravaged villages, assures relief

Gang of drug suppliers busted, kingpin, 2 others held