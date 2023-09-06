Oprah Winfrey’s fundraiser accused of being a sham

IANS

Oprah Winfrey had earlier donated a huge sum to the Maui Wildire Fundraiser started by her and Dwayne Johnson. However, since then the reality star has been accused of hiring a private security team to her Hawaii estate, while calling her Fundraiser a ‘sham’.

A widely shared TikTok video on X claims that Winfrey hired the team before the fires even started with the person saying, “Instead of taking some of that land and housing even a small portion of those displaced people, you hired a private security team to keep them off your land.”

The user add, “You are so concerned about Maui, that you are asking the American public, most of whom can’t pay their rent right now to donate the money to your fundraiser, instead of actively donating that money and helping.”