Original series Khauf releases on Prime Video on April 18

Prime Video recently announced April 18 as the premiere date for its upcoming suspense horror Original series Khauf. Marking her debut as a creator and showrunner, the series is helmed by Smita Singh. The eight-episode series delivers suspense and chills, offering a gripping narrative and an intense, edge-of-the-seat experience. Khauf features a stellar ensemble cast, including Monika Panwar, Rajat Kapoor, Abhishek Chauhan, Geetanjali Kulkarni and Shilpa Shukla. Khauf will be available in Hindi, with subtitles in English.