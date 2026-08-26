DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood thriller Reset days before filming was set to begin

Orlando Bloom exits Priyanka Chopra's Hollywood thriller Reset days before filming was set to begin

The survival thriller now faces an uncertain future as makers scramble for a replacement

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 06:06 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Orlando Bloom attends the 81st Annual Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., January 7, 2024. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Advertisement

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood survival thriller Reset has hit an unexpected wall. Co-star and fellow executive producer Orlando Bloom has walked away from the project just days before cameras were scheduled to roll, leaving the production in a difficult spot.

Advertisement

The reason behind Bloom's exit is not known. What is clear is the damage it has caused. As per TMZ, his involvement had been critical in securing financing and overseas distribution rights for the independent film. Three potential replacements are currently being considered, with Priyanka, who is also producing, expected to have a say in the final decision.

Advertisement

Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset follows Priyanka's character who wakes up in the middle of a wilderness with no memory of how she got there. Her only lifeline is a charming stranger who may not be who he claims to be. Director Matt Smukler had specifically sought out a pairing where attraction and mistrust could coexist.

Advertisement

Priyanka has several projects lined up including Nicholas Stoller's comedy Judgment Day with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron, Mira Nair's biopic Amri and SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts