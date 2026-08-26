Priyanka Chopra's upcoming Hollywood survival thriller Reset has hit an unexpected wall. Co-star and fellow executive producer Orlando Bloom has walked away from the project just days before cameras were scheduled to roll, leaving the production in a difficult spot.

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The reason behind Bloom's exit is not known. What is clear is the damage it has caused. As per TMZ, his involvement had been critical in securing financing and overseas distribution rights for the independent film. Three potential replacements are currently being considered, with Priyanka, who is also producing, expected to have a say in the final decision.

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Written by Jordan Rawlins, Reset follows Priyanka's character who wakes up in the middle of a wilderness with no memory of how she got there. Her only lifeline is a charming stranger who may not be who he claims to be. Director Matt Smukler had specifically sought out a pairing where attraction and mistrust could coexist.

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Priyanka has several projects lined up including Nicholas Stoller's comedy Judgment Day with Will Ferrell and Zac Efron, Mira Nair's biopic Amri and SS Rajamouli's Varanasi alongside Mahesh Babu.