Orry claims Sara Ali Khan pushed a girl off a chair at a party — and he got the blame for it

Orry has another Sara Ali Khan story and this one involves a chair, a confrontation and a fashion intervention.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Orry alleged that at a party, Sara pushed a girl off a chair so the two of them could sit. The girl then came for him — not Sara. His explanation was straightforward: Sara was famous at the time. He was not. So he took the heat for something he insists he did not do. "I'm going through what I didn't even do," he said.

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The resolution was very Orry. When a mutual friend arranged a meeting between him and the girl to settle things, he arrived in full costume — cape, fashion turban and kitten sunglasses. The girl, apparently startled, told him she understood it was a mistake. His response: "It wasn't, but thank you."

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In January 2026, Orry posted a reel referencing three names widely interpreted as Sara, her mother Amrita Singh and Palak Tiwari, calling them the three worst names. The post was deleted. Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan unfollowed him shortly after, though Orry claimed he had already done the same long before.

Orry has also spoken about a separate incident from 2021 involving Amrita Singh that he calls one of the darkest phases of his life. He has never revealed the details but has said it put him through hell and remains the deeper reason behind his distance from Sara and her family.

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Sara has not addressed any of it publicly.