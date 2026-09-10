Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 exit: ‘My glamorous life doesn’t mean it’s easy’

Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, has been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and he left with something to say.

In a lengthy Instagram post after his exit, the social media personality pushed back at the assumption that a glamorous life means a life without struggle. "Everyone knows me as the boy who is always at a party, always with celebrities, always extremely opulently glamorous and has everything easy, an image of the dream life drowning in immense happiness and privilege, never a worry in sight," he wrote. He was quick to call that image incomplete. "Nobody sees beyond that — the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, the grit, and the days your head is literally locked in a box of rats. People think living a glamorous life means you've never faced hardship, but one cannot build resilience on fluff."

Advertisement

On his experience on the show itself, he was equally direct. "You don't face your fears like this if your life was always easy and smooth sailing. I pushed to make it this far because I've fought through unpretty parts never meant for the feed, with nightmares fueling me to prove my grit beyond the grid," he wrote.

Advertisement

He signed off with gratitude. "It has been an honour to participate in a 0-bias show that objectively brings out every single shade of who I actually am. The many shiny and sparkly parts as well as dead and damaged ones. Because that is the complete truth of me," he said.