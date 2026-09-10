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Home / Entertainment / Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 exit: ‘My glamorous life doesn’t mean it’s easy’

Orry on Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 exit: ‘My glamorous life doesn’t mean it’s easy’

'Nobody sees beyond that — the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the days your head is literally locked in a box of rats'

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Ananya Verma
Updated At : 11:14 AM Sep 10, 2026 IST
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Orhan Awatramani
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Orhan Awatramani, known as Orry, has been evicted from Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, and he left with something to say.

In a lengthy Instagram post after his exit, the social media personality pushed back at the assumption that a glamorous life means a life without struggle. "Everyone knows me as the boy who is always at a party, always with celebrities, always extremely opulently glamorous and has everything easy, an image of the dream life drowning in immense happiness and privilege, never a worry in sight," he wrote. He was quick to call that image incomplete. "Nobody sees beyond that — the chaos, the struggle, the hustle, the hard work, the grit, and the days your head is literally locked in a box of rats. People think living a glamorous life means you've never faced hardship, but one cannot build resilience on fluff."

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On his experience on the show itself, he was equally direct. "You don't face your fears like this if your life was always easy and smooth sailing. I pushed to make it this far because I've fought through unpretty parts never meant for the feed, with nightmares fueling me to prove my grit beyond the grid," he wrote.

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He signed off with gratitude. "It has been an honour to participate in a 0-bias show that objectively brings out every single shade of who I actually am. The many shiny and sparkly parts as well as dead and damaged ones. Because that is the complete truth of me," he said.

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