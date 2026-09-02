DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Entertainment / Orry says he didn't tell his parents he was doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'I am not the fragile Barbie doll people paint me to be'

Orry says he didn't tell his parents he was doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: 'I am not the fragile Barbie doll people paint me to be'

He has now completed half the season and says nobody is more surprised than him

article_Author
Ananya Verma
Updated At : 01:05 PM Sep 02, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Orhan Awatramani
Advertisement

Orhan Awatramani, known universally as Orry, has revealed he signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 entirely on his own, without telling his parents or anyone back home.

Advertisement

In a note shared alongside a reel of his stunt highlights on Instagram, he addressed host Rohit Shetty directly. "I came to this show completely alone. I didn't even tell my parents I was doing this. No daily check-ins, no frantic calls explaining the stunts, no updates to anyone back home. It was just me, in total solitude, performing every stunt gracefully in silence. I wanted to see who I became when there was no audience, no advice, and no one to fall back on," he wrote.

Advertisement

What surprised him most was how far he made it. Surviving five episodes initially felt like enough. Then came seven, then ten, and now half the season is behind him. "I know I've shocked everyone watching, but nobody is in more disbelief than me," he wrote. "Doing this quietly with only myself to rely on was to prove to myself that I was not the vapid fragile Barbie doll that people paint me out to be."

Advertisement

He acknowledged losing nearly every stunt but refused to frame it as failure. "Even though I have basically lost every single stunt, I have lost elegantly and performed beautifully. Never a victory but definitely never a defeat either and for that I am so so proud of myself," he wrote.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty and filmed in Cape Town, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts