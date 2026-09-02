Orhan Awatramani, known universally as Orry, has revealed he signed up for Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 entirely on his own, without telling his parents or anyone back home.

Advertisement

In a note shared alongside a reel of his stunt highlights on Instagram, he addressed host Rohit Shetty directly. "I came to this show completely alone. I didn't even tell my parents I was doing this. No daily check-ins, no frantic calls explaining the stunts, no updates to anyone back home. It was just me, in total solitude, performing every stunt gracefully in silence. I wanted to see who I became when there was no audience, no advice, and no one to fall back on," he wrote.

Advertisement

What surprised him most was how far he made it. Surviving five episodes initially felt like enough. Then came seven, then ten, and now half the season is behind him. "I know I've shocked everyone watching, but nobody is in more disbelief than me," he wrote. "Doing this quietly with only myself to rely on was to prove to myself that I was not the vapid fragile Barbie doll that people paint me out to be."

Advertisement

He acknowledged losing nearly every stunt but refused to frame it as failure. "Even though I have basically lost every single stunt, I have lost elegantly and performed beautifully. Never a victory but definitely never a defeat either and for that I am so so proud of myself," he wrote.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15, hosted by Rohit Shetty and filmed in Cape Town, airs every Saturday and Sunday at 9pm on Colors TV.