Orry shows off two Hermes bags worth Rs 97 Lakh in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 and Rohit Shetty had questions

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15 has barely begun, and social media personality Orry is already stealing the show — not with stunts, but with handbags that cost more than most luxury cars.

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In back-to-back episodes of the Colors TV show, Orhan Awatramani, known universally as Orry, turned up on the Cape Town set carrying two of the rarest Hermes pieces in existence. The first was a structured blue Hermes bag worth Rs 75 lakh. When host Rohit Shetty spotted it and guessed it was worth around Rs 71 lakh, Orry politely corrected him. The filmmaker's response was immediate. "Kaha se churaya?" he asked, sending the entire set into laughter.

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The following episode brought a Rose Shocking Matte Mississippiensis Alligator Hermes Mini Kelly, a compact but wildly exclusive piece worth Rs 22 lakh. Orry momentarily slipped and said "baais hazaar" before contestants jumped in to correct him. The clarification — Rs 22 lakh, not Rs 22 thousand, left everyone equally stunned.

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Together the two bags add up to Rs 97 lakh, a number that feels particularly surreal against the backdrop of a show built around dirt, fear and physical endurance. Both clips have since gone viral, and for a season that only premiered on August 1, Orry has already given viewers something they were not expecting.