Oscar and Tony nominee writer-director Douglas McGrath passes away at 64

Tony and Academy Award-nominated writer, director and performer Douglas McGrath passed away at 64.
As per the reports, at the time of his death, McGrath was in New York City, where he was in the midst of performing in Everything is Fine at Off-Broadway’s DR2 Theatre. The show will not continue, after playing its last performance on Wednesday. “The company of Everything’s Fine was honoured to have presented his solo autobiographical show. Everyone who worked with him over the last three months of production was struck by his grace, charm, and droll sense of humour, and sends deepest condolences to his family,” producers Daryl Roth, Tom Werner and director John Lithgow said in a statement.
McGrath’s career encompassed both the stage and Hollywood, earning him a Tony Award nod for his book Beautiful: The Carole King Musical and an Academy Award nomination for his screenplay for Bullets Over Broadway, which he co-wrote with Woody Allen.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Varanasi court now to give verdict on plea seeking 'Shivling' worship on Gyanvapi premises on November 14
As the civil judge (senior division) of the court Mahendra P...
Supreme Court quashes court-martial proceedings against colonel accused of being involved with another officer's wife
Section 122 of the Army Act bars trial by court martial on e...
Anand Marriage Act to be implemented properly in Punjab, says CM Bhagwant Mann
Mann, along with his wife, pays obeisance at Takht Sri Kesga...
Man critical after being shot at in Punjab's Ludhiana
Suffers 6 bullet injuries: 4 on stomach, 1 each on foot and ...