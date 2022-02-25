Oscar cuts…Industry, nominees react to the decision

Earlier, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences had decided to present eight awards off-air to make the broadcast crisp and streamlined. But, apparently the move has caused outrage among the nominees across eight categories.

The original score, make-up and hairstyling, documentary short, film editing, production design, animated short, live action short and sound—will be awarded prior to the start of the upcoming March 27 show. Before the decision was made public, a Zoom call was convened to lend a personal touch to the news and show respect for their nominees. Present on the call was Shawn Finnie, executive vice president of membership and awards; Christine Simmons, AMPAS chief operating officer; Jennifer Todd, governor of the producers branch; and Academy CEO Dawn Hudson, who joined the call after it began.

—IANS