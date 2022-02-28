OTT debut of Ajay Devgn, the sequel of Undekhi and more; check out what’s new on the web this week

February 28: Super Pumped: The Battle For Uber on Voot Select

This one is an anthology series starring Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Kyle Chandler and Uma Thurman. The show tells the story of one of Silicon Valley’s most successful and destructive unicorns, Uber. Even amid the radical upheaval generated within the global tech capital, Uber stands out.

March 4: Jugaadistan on Lionsgate Play

Going through the dusty by-lanes of a campus, this one showcases young politicians, professors who make students go weak in their knees, and young people navigating their own moralities and matters of the heart. Directed by Akarsh Khurana and Adhaar Khurana, it stars Sumeet Vyas, Arjun Mathur, Parambrata Chatterjee, Rukshar Dhillon, among others.

March 4: Top Chef Season 19 on Hayu

Padma Lakshmi and Gail Simmons return for the new season in which chefs will showcase regional dishes, while also being immersed in the ethnic diversity that has come to define Houston’s culinary identity. The signature challenge, Restaurant Wars, ups the ante with an open kitchen concept where the chefs must cook for a full dining room, while also catering to an intimate table for the judges.

March 4: Undekhi 2 on SonyLIV

The Atwals and their adversaries are back with full force to exact revenge on one another. With each character fuelled by their own selfish motives, what follows is a mad hunt where each is ready to take down the other in this gripping tale of power, revenge and love. The show stars Harsh Chhaya, Surya Sharma, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Anchal Singh, among others.

March 4: Rudra: The Edge of Darkness on Disney+ Hotstar

This web series, which marks Ajay Devgn’s digital debut, delves into the psyche of highly intelligent criminals and the detective who hunts them. Each episode features a new threat, and portrays the grave personal cost at which DCP Rudra Veer Singh (Ajay Devgn) pursues criminals. — TMS