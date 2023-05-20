Our very own mermaid!

IANS

Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor turned into a mermaid for a new promotional asset for the upcoming film The Little Mermaid. Recently, the actress took to social media to share a video dressed as a mermaid.

In the video, she can be seen stepping into the world of Princess Ariel as a fan as she recites Machhli Jal Ki Rani Hai. The Little Mermaid, directed by Rob Marshall, features Halle Bailey as Ariel, Melissa McCarthy as Ursula, Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, Javier Bardem as King Triton, Daveed Diggs as Sebastian, Jacob Tremblay as Flounder, Awkwafina as Scuttle, Noma Dumezweni, and Jude Akuwudike.

Disney India is set to release The Little Mermaid in cinemas on May 26 in English.