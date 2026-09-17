Out of BJP, Shehzad Poonawalla to make first OTT appearance with ‘Rise and Fall’ Season 2

Days after resigning from the BJP, Shehzad Poonawalla has announced his first television and OTT appearance.

Poonawalla will appear in the second season of ‘Rise and Fall’, a reality show on Prime Video hosted by former cricketer Virender Sehwag.

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Actor Swara Bhaskar and social media influencer Raj Grover will also be part of the show.

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Poonawalla ended the suspense over his future by announcing that he would make his television and OTT debut with the show, which premieres on September 26.

Poonawalla's resignation from the BJP had triggered speculation about his political future and possible forays into other fields. Today’s announcement puts an end to those speculations, at least for now.

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