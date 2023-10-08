Out of the box

PTI

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s high-octane thriller Jawan has raised Rs 1,103.27 crore gross at the worldwide box office, the makers have said.

Production house Red Chillies Entertainment on Friday evening shared the film’s latest collection on microblogging site X. “Jawan making & breaking box office records every day,” the post read, along with a poster showcasing the film’s gross box office collection. Directed by Atlee, the movie released worldwide on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. In a press release also, the makers said Jawan has become the ‘first Hindi film in the history of Indian cinema to cross Rs 1,100 crore at the global box office’.

