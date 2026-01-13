Youngest ever...

Advertisement

Sixteen-year-old actor Owen Cooper has created history by winning the Golden Globe for his role in the Netflix series Adolescence. The actor received the award for Best Supporting Actor in a TV Series. With this win, Cooper has made history. At just 16, he is now the youngest actor to win a Golden Globe in this category. He is also the youngest male actor to win a Golden Globe, an Emmy Award, and a Critics' Choice Award in a back-to-back sweep.

Advertisement

Earlier this month, Cooper won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Adolescence. Last year, he also made history at the Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest male actor to win an acting award.

Advertisement

"Wow, standing here with a Golden Globe, it does not feel real whatsoever," he began. Recalling his early days, Cooper added, "I was the only boy there. It was embarrassing. But I got through it, and I'm still very much an apprentice. So still learning every day. I'm still learning from the people that I sat in front of, you sat in front of me, who's inspired me," he added!

‘Thought I'd have to make a fake one...’

Advertisement

The New Year seems to have started on a good note for actor-filmmaker Seth Rogen, as he has finally bagged his first Golden Globe award. Rogen took home the Golden Globe for Best Actor in a TV Comedy for his role in The Studio. Rogen joked about his long wait for the award, adding that he once thought the only way he would ever hold a Golden Globe was by making a fake one for his show.

When a Bearded Dragon Beat the Globe

Rose Byrne won her first Golden Globe at the 2026 awards, taking Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You. A surprised Byrne joked about her unprepared speech and thanked writer-director Mary Bronstein, noting the film’s modest budget and tight schedule. She also revealed why longtime partner Bobby Cannavale skipped the ceremony — he was attending a reptile expo to get a bearded dragon.

Brown girls, this win matters

Actor-singer Teyana Taylor, who won her first Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her role in One Battle After Another, was seen tearfully accepting the honour. Taylor delivered a powerful message addressed to young girls watching the ceremony. "To my brown sisters and little brown girls watching tonight, our softness is not a liability. Our depth is not too much. Our light does not need permission to shine. We belong in every room we walk into. Our voices matter, and our dreams deserve space."

First Golden glory for Brazil

Wagner Moura became the first Brazilian actor to win a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Film for The Secret Agent. In his acceptance speech, he reflected on the film’s themes of memory, generational trauma, and holding onto values in tough times. The win marks a historic moment for Brazilian cinema after Cannes acclaim and Narcos recognition.