oxic’ Beyond Yash: How Kiara, Nayanthara, Rukmini, Tara & Huma found their own stories

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Interestingly, the women who inhabit this world don't quite see themselves through that lens. While the promotions may foreground glamour and the gaze, the actresses speak instead of complex characters, creative freedom and a deeply collaborative experience on set.

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At the trailer launch of the film in Bengaluru last week, Toxic emerged as more than just a Yash vehicle. Its women spoke about the film with a sense of ownership, camaraderie and excitement, repeatedly returning to its director Geetu Mohandas’ vision and the creative experience that brought them together.

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Kiara: Before & after Toxic

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Kiara Advani says Mohandas and Yash “manifested” for her to become Nadia, seeing something in her that she herself had not yet recognised. “There’ll be a Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic,” she says, describing the role as a “fearless leap” in her journey as an actor. Advani, who faced merciless trolling over her bold avatar in the film, deliberately kept the character under wraps, saying, “I don't think I can describe her in one word.” For her, Nadia isn't about the image audiences have already seen; she is about what the role demanded of her as an actor.

Mysterious, enigmatic Mellisa

Rukmini Vasanth plays Mellisa, a woman seemingly immersed in a world of crime, romance and betrayal. Vasanth's take on the film focuses less on the striking avatar and more on the process of discovering the character. She credited Geetu Mohandas with constantly pushing her further, guiding her through what she called a complex role. On screen, Mellisa may be mysterious. Behind the scenes, Vasanth remembered Toxic as an exercise in creative participation.

Why is Toxic Nayanthara's favourite?

Nayanthara, who usually stays away from promotional appearances, made an exception for Toxic. She said Yash's call was enough to bring her to the event, but it was also Geetu Mohandas' vision that made the project special. Interestingly, Nayanthara admitted she was initially hesitant about joining the film because of its large ensemble. At the launch, she warmly acknowledged the very ensemble in glowing terms, revealing how she found a friend in Huma on the sets. And her confidence in the film was unmistakable, “You've seen the trailer. I know it's amazing. But you still haven't seen the film. It's going to blow your minds.”

Disney princess takes a darker turn

Tara Sutaria labelled Toxic as a collective vison! “A dream is a wish your heart makes… and it feels so fitting to Toxic and to this fairy tale that we created. I am humbled and blessed to be part of this incredible story,” she put.

Toxic’s viral power

Huma Qureshi, who plays Elizabeth, said the film had generated enormous curiosity ever since she was signed on and joked that anything she said went viral, “That’s Toxic’s power!” She wasn't giving much away about her character, “I can’t tell much about my character, you will have to watch the film, and the film will speak for itself!”

Five women, one male-led universe

There is no denying that Toxic is fundamentally positioned as a Yash film. But surrounding him are five established actors. Kiara sees Nadia as a career-defining role. Rukmini sees Mellisa as a character that pushed her beyond her comfort zone. Nayanthara speaks passionately about discovering Geetu's vision. Tara sees the film as a collective fairy tale. Huma wants audiences to stop guessing and let Elizabeth speak for herself.

At the launch, superstar Yash, too, hyped his co-stars, addressing them with warmth and respect — from “sister” to “madam” — while insisting that the world is yet to witness the full power of their performances…

Whether this very experimental, very edgy film does justice to its women, that remains to be seen…all eyes on silver screen on August 26!