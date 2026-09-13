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Home / Entertainment / Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces pregnancy

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan announces pregnancy

Khan announced the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which featured the actor flaunting her baby bump

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PTI
New Delhi, Updated At : 12:13 PM Sep 13, 2026 IST
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Pakistani actor Mahira Khan. Image credit/X@s0nhri_sn0w
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Pakistani actor Mahira Khan, known for her performances in projects such as "Humsafar" and "Raees", among others, has announced her second pregnancy with Salim Karim.

Khan announced the news with a post on her Instagram handle on Sunday, which featured the actor flaunting her baby bump. "We make plans ... and then there is God's plan," she wrote in the caption.

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The actor tied the knot with Karim in October 2023. She was previously married to Ali Askari, with whom she has a son, Azlan Askari. The duo divorced later.

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Khan had her acting debut with the film "Bol", but it was her role in the series "Humsafar", which served as a breakthrough for her. "Humsafar" also featured actor Fawad Khan, who later went on to appear alongside Mahira Khan in "Neelofar".

She had her Hindi debut in 2017 with the film "Raees", which also starred Shah Rukh Khan. She was set to appear in other productions in Hindi, but was dropped as a result of 2016 Uri attack, which banned Pakistani artists in the Hindi film industry.

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The social media handles of artists from Pakistan were restricted in India following cross-border political tensions after the 2025 Pahalgam terror attack.

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